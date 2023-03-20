Best hotels in Paris: Where to go and where to stay in the French capital

Paris is a city that truly lives up to its reputation as one of the most beautiful and romantic cities in the world. From the iconic Eiffel Tower to the winding streets of Montmartre, every corner of Paris is full of charm and character.

If you're looking for somewhere that ticks all the right boxes, we have rounded up some of the best places to stay when visiting the French capital.

Paris offers a wide range of hotels, from budget-friendly options to luxurious 5-star hotels. The city is known for its charming boutique hotels, many of which are housed in beautiful historic buildings.

Some of the most popular areas to stay in Paris include the Marais, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and the Latin Quarter. The hotels in these areas are often in prime locations, close to popular attractions and restaurants.

Hotel du Louvre Paris

Elegantly facing the Palais Garnier, and located just around the corner from the Louvre Museum and Comédie-Française, a visit to the Hôtel du Louvre is the perfect luxury accommodation for a trip to Paris. While its Second French Empire style manifests itself on the facade of the building, its recent modern touches to the interior provide a bold and thoughtful contrast to the origins of this hotel, which hosted and inspired the greatest artists of the 19th century.

A sojourn at the Hôtel du Louvre allows you to discover the art of a particular type of travel: rambling and daydreaming, while simultaneously allowing you to experience the exciting hustle and bustle of Paris.

Hotel Rochechouart

Opened in the atmospheric Pigalle district as The Charleston in 1929, within sight of the Sacré Coeur, this hotel has a colourful history with a soundtrack that runs from Jazz Age dance tunes and Creole beguine to tango and French pop. Throughout Hotel Rochechouart's eight floors, original features set the tone, with the Art Deco staircase, blue-tiled mosaic and glass elevator sparking a contemporary response by interior design duo Festen. Wood, brass and marble create a classic ambience, matched with terracotta, bronze and green paint colours. Most of the 106 bedrooms conjure a sense of stylish nostalgia, with vintage brass lamps, alabaster sconces and parquet floors, while guests can rendezvous in the sitting room and library.

Hôtel Parc Saint-Séverin - Esprit de France

Hotel Parc Saint Severin is a wonderful hotel located in the heart of the Latin Quarter in Paris. The rooms at Hotel Parc Saint Severin are beautifully decorated with a mix of modern and classic styles. The beds are incredibly comfortable, and the rooms are kept spotlessly clean. The charming hotel's location is perfect for exploring the city. It's just a few minutes walk from Notre Dame and the Saint-Michel fountain. Travel experts at Booking.com have predicted that 20% of UK travellers are currently chasing experiences that evoke (faux) emotive memories of days gone past, such as visiting some of these landmarks or attractions featured in iconic retro films. There are also plenty of cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby, making it easy to enjoy all the local offerings.

Hotel San Regis Paris

Located on a quiet, charming street off Avenue Montaigne (renowned for its fashion boutiques), the Hotel San Regis is a beautiful, typically Parisian hotel that has a veritable haute couture feel. Popular with fashionistas, the rooms are individually designed by Pierre-Yves Rocho, featuring unique antiques and 18th-century oil paintings. The location is superb – there is so much to do and explore within walking distance from the hotel... The iconic Champs Elysees is mere minutes away, as is the Grand Palais. Once you're done with a day of sightseeing and shopping – Avenue Montaigne may well wreak havoc with your bank account – you can enjoy dinner in the Hotel San Regis' intimate restaurant which is designed like a winter garden nestled under a beautiful glass roof.

Why explore Paris?

The architecture, museums, and historical landmarks are breathtaking and transport visitors to another time. The iconic Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Louvre, which boasts an incredible collection of art, including the Mona Lisa, are must-see attractions, each offering a unique glimpse into the city's rich history. Thanks to Activitygift, travellers can make their planning easier. The food is also exceptional, with a variety of traditional French dishes to choose from. Overall, Paris is a city that should be on every traveller's bucket list.

