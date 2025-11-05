4 Heartwarming things to do in London in November 2025 – including a rooftop tipple

Having made the most of spooky season, we have beckoned in November. Now in the thick of winter here in the UK, it's all about cosy vibes, meaning we can shelter from the cold in some of the fabulous eateries and dimly-lit bars the capital has to offer. Kicking off the month, we have been trying out some of the latest offerings at the must-visit spots across London, starting strong with a Greek feast at Bottarga in Notting Hill.

Alongside the best places for a stylish city dinner, we've also been trying and testing afternoon tea offerings – keep reading to see how you could get a chance to dine like a queen at Soho Hotel's tribute to SIX the Musical. If late nights in the big smoke are not your bag, we have also been exploring the best new spa treatments – and we're keeping it seasonal with a facial featuring autumn's go-to vegetable (more on that in a moment). Keep scrolling to see our top picks for the month…

Places to eat

Dine like a queen with afternoon tea and a show

I have always been a vociferous musical theatre fan, so the opportunity to enjoy an afternoon tea inspired by one of the West End's most popular shows with tickets thrown in was one I simply couldn't turn down. The Soho Hotel, located on Richmond Mews, has unveiled its exclusive SIX the Musical afternoon tea, which has been designed in collaboration with the hit show to create a menu celebrating the six wives of Henry VIII in a theatrical twist on the classic British tradition.

© Soho Hotel Soho Hotel's new afternoon tea is inspired by Six the Musical

I started off my experience with a warming mug of hot chocolate (weird for an afternoon tea that I would shun the main event, I know, but I am not a tea drinker) before being offered a glass of crisp champagne. Next was a gorgeous plate of finger sandwiches, including a Crayfish manchet roll (absolutely divine) and a smoked trout and candied lemon one. Then it was on to the plate of scones (two per person that were warm from the oven and absolutely delicious) served with clotted cream and two types of jam (the passion fruit preserve was perfectly sweet and zingy).

The final instalment was a gorgeous selection of mini cakes and buns. Each was inspired by one of the six wives of the infamous British monarch, and the crown jewel was certainly the Black Forest cake of Cleves, topped with a gold leaf-adorned morello cherry. With a full (and satisfied) stomach, I then took a slow meander over to the Vaudeville Theatre to watch the matinee performance of SIX, which was a joy from start to finish – full of energy, catchy tunes, and glittering costumes fit for any popstar.

The SIX the Musical Afternoon Tea is live now and available daily from 12 pm - 4.45 pm at The Soho Hotel.

Reviewed by Katie Daly, Lifestyle Writer

Indulge in Mediterranean cuisine at Bottarga

The sister restaurant to the renowned Zephyr, Bottarga arrives with high expectations. Nestled on the corner of King’s Road in Chelsea, the restaurant is adorned with quirky, colourful prints that enliven its neutral-hued walls. Tables are dressed in crisp white cloths, each centred with a candle that sets a romantic tone. Diners can look into the open kitchen, where fresh cuts of meat and fish sizzle over the flames. The atmosphere feels modern with a contemporary edge, while the menu stays true to the traditional flavours of the Aegean islands. The menu revolves around shared plates, making it the perfect spot for dinner with friends when you want to sample a little bit of everything.

© Bottarga The dessert at Bottarga was the best I have ever tasted

I started with the warm pita bread – the perfect base for the smoked aubergine dip topped with crispy onions and the spicy feta dip infused with chimichurri. Both deliver bold, rich flavours with just the right touch of heat. For nibbles, don't miss the saganaki tapioca bites that are dressed in sesame and thyme honey – the perfect pairing of sweet and savoury. Trust me, the cheese literally oozes out. The crispy calamari with chilli jam mayo was also a firm favourite.

No Mediterranean restaurant is without its classic Greek salad. Fortunately, Bottarga delivers with barrel-aged feta, caper leaf, and their infamous large croutons. The restaurant's Caesar salad with arseniko cheese and crispy lagana adds a salty punch to your meal. Both salads pair perfectly with the meats available. I opted for the mouth-watering lemon chicken, served with a thyme emulsion that is tender with a touch of zest. When it came to the dry-aged rib eye on the bone, I opted for it to be cooked medium rare, and it was perfect. The bone marrow stifado jus adds a rich depth and juiciness to the meat.

As someone with a serious sweet tooth, dessert is never something I skip. I couldn’t wait to try the Instagrammable chocolate burnt cheesecake, rich with salted caramel chocolate. It looked absolutely divine on camera – and tasted even better. Velvety, creamy, and indulgent, it more than lived up to the hype. I was also pleasantly surprised by the salted caramel tart topped with flakes of Maldon salt – a hidden gem on the menu that deserves far more attention.

Review by Maria Sarabi, Junior Writer

A rooftop tipple in Battersea

The festive season will come and go in a flash, but a rooftop cocktail bar with views of the city will be a hit all year round. That's why I couldn't wait to try out Pérola, a new art deco-inspired cocktail bar on the 14th floor of Art’otel Battersea. After being led through candy pink interiors and down a set of stairs to a quieter bar with moody lighting, I settled into a plush couch with uninterrupted views of Battersea Power Station and the sweeping skyline beyond as I perused the cocktail menu.

© Joia I enjoyed a tipple with a view

Drawing inspiration from 12 unique artefacts from all over the world, I tasted the Faberge Egg – a mix of Absolut Elyx vodka, champagne, a hint of mint, and a zingy orange foam – and the Golden Stool – a rich and sumptuous concoction of Rum P@blic Origins Ghana with hints of peanut butter, banana and coconut. As someone with an aversion to creamy cocktails, the latter was a risk for me, but I was delighted to find it was all of my favourite flavours converted into a clear, smooth drink.

For snacks, I thoroughly recommend the squid ink croqueta with aioli and the pork sliders with caramelised onion - perfection! With the exclusive feel of a private members' club combined with the breathtaking views, I can see Pérola quickly becoming my go-to winter bar for date nights, catch-ups with friends and everything in between. After all, any excuse to slowly taste test every cocktail!

Reviewed by Nichola Murphy, Lifestyle Editor

Things to do

Enjoy a seasonal facial – with a pumpkin twist

After a hectic couple of weeks, I arrived at My Skin Ethics in Chelsea feeling tired and certainly looking it. I had lost my spark, and so had my skin, so I was hoping for a lift that didn’t involve needles. The Pumpkin Enzyme Facial, part of the clinic’s limited-edition autumn offering, had caught my eye in my inbox because I’m a sucker for Halloween – but the promise of a skin refresh, using this seasonal vegetable, which turns out to be full of Vitamin C, was the clincher.

© Getty I enjoyed a Pumpkin Enzyme Facial

The 90-minute treatment began with a hydrating paraffin hand mask (it’s pretty hot when you plunge your hands into what feels like melted candle wax!), which set to work in white fluffy gloves as I lay down on the treatment table. My pumpkin enzyme peel followed, a professional-grade formula packed with AHAs and antioxidants. It had a subtle, almost edible scent and I felt a light tingle as it got to work, resurfacing my exhausted face.

Once removed, the therapist began a long, relaxing facial massage using a cooling wand designed to lift and stimulate circulation. This stage was deeply relaxing, and I found myself drifting in and out of sleep as she literally coaxed my face back to life. The massage was followed by a session under red LED light – its aim is to calm post-peel skin and encourage collagen production. I find light treatments take me a while to settle into; the stimulation of the brightness seems to affect my brain quite strongly, but the results are always worth it.

Then, before I was released back into the world, a moisture-rich sheet mask was applied to seal everything in. Immediately, the results were impressive. My eyes, usually puffy and portraying my recent arrival in my fifth decade, were tight and young again – I could see my eyelids for the first time in years. My skin looked plumped and rejuvenated; even that stubborn forehead wrinkle was much less pronounced. There was no pain, redness or irritation, and I left the clinic feeling fresh-faced and a new person.

My skin looked noticeably smoother and fresher for days, and a makeup artist I encountered two days later remarked on my very good skin! While super effective, the treatment felt restorative rather than clinical, with no need for pain or discomfort. It was a reset for both my complexion and my mood. The Pumpkin Enzyme Facial is available at My Skin Ethics, Chelsea, until 30 November.

Reviewed by Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Chief Content Officer