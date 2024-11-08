5 unmissable things to do in London in November 2024

London in the autumn is an orange-hued love affair as the leaves turn amber and set the parks ablaze with their vibrant colours. From brisk walks in London's royal parks to hot chocolate dates along the Thames, November is the perfect time to simmer down in the city before the chaos of Christmas ensues.

If you're looking for inspiration on what to do in the city this month, HELLO!'s team have been busy hunting out the very best restaurants, exciting new activities, cosy cafés, exhilarating West End shows and more to ease your seasonal planning.

Get ready to don your finest knitwear and wrap up for an unmissable edit of the best things to do in London in November 2024.

Best restaurants to visit in London in November

Ramen to roast dinners and pasta to pastries, delight in the London restaurants and fabulous foodie spots HELLO! has been loving this month.

Plant-based indulgence at Mallow Whenever I consider adopting a plant-based diet, it's always the thought of missing my favourite foods and experiencing elevated cuisines that makes me second guess myself, but restaurants like Mallow are proving that nothing is missing from sustainable, seasonal vegan food. Located in the heart of Borough Market (with another branch in Canary Wharf), this lofty, light-filled restaurant boasts an entirely plant-based menu. When I dined on a Thursday evening, the restaurant was full by 7 PM, each table full with buzzy chatter and an undercurrent of soothing jazz trills to complement its elevated atmosphere. The food at Mallow is nothing short of exceptional. If you're vegan, it's a total delight to know every single item on the menu is entirely cruelty-free. If you're not vegan, each dish is so delicious you'll start to wonder why 'normal' restaurants have got so lazy with their vegetarian dishes. The seasonal menu focuses on fresh, local ingredients, crafted into creative small plates perfect for sharing. Standout dishes include the sweet potato pepper mojo—rich, flavorful, and indulgent—and the ohn no khao swe: caramelised onion coconut cream, shan tofu, noodles, sweet potato, leek, holy basil, which balance sweetness and spice perfectly. The dessert selection is just as inventive, with a chocolate ganache that is velvety and not overly sweet. Friendly staff add to the warmth of the experience, providing knowledgeable recommendations and attentive service. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Mildreds restaurant reopens in Soho If you love the sound of Mallow, sister restaurant Mildreds has given its iconic Soho site a fresh new look. Londoners will be familiar with the cosy (but often cramped) former restaurant in Lexington Street, which was often recognised by its queue that wrapped around the block on weekends. The new design of the iconic Mildreds townhouse has created more space as well as a second floor 18-seater private dining area and event space.



Rethink your lunchtime with a Farmer J field tray Farm to fork food might feel impossible to find in London, but thanks to culinary innovators at Farmer J, fresh, seasonal, organic and preservative-free food is finally just a fork away. I've long been a fan of Farmer J's epic field trays; think flavoursome protein, zesty salads, herby carbs and vibrant veggies. Despite their popularity in the city, I'll always brave the queue to pick up a midday meal on work days. Weekends tend to be quieter, making their lofty, light-filled restaurants the perfect place to enjoy a coffee and sweet treat - the matcha and white chocolate cookie is always a must. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Best activities to do in London in November

Whatever your budget, there's always something fun, fascinating and five-star to do in London.

Sharpen your cooking skills at the Savoy Grill The perfect get-together for foodies? I’ve found it: the Beef Wellington Masterclass at the Savoy Grill, one of London’s most iconic restaurants owned by Gordon Ramsay. Available every Saturday for groups of two to eight people, this two-and-a-half long masterclass is a unique event to book up for the festive season and includes hands-on chef tuition in the restaurant’s world-class kitchen. If, like me, you’re into your culinary experiences, then you’ll find it very fun to go behind-the-scenes and play professional chef for the day. After learning the tricks of the trade to make the best beef wellington in the game, you’ll get to indulge in a three-course bespoke menu (featuring your creation), complete with delicious wine pairings. Post masterclass, I’d like to think that I’m now a mini-Gordon Ramsay in the making! In reality, a few more practises of perfecting my beef wellington wouldn’t go amiss! Costing £300 per person, consider this as a special gift to treat a loved one with an experience you can both share and treasure forever. Reviewed by Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director