The truth about the first Loch Ness monster photo – 92 years later
An American’s quest for Nessie will be explored in new a Amazon Prime doc coming in December - see the true story behind the first picture snapped in 1933

Loch Ness monster Nessie under water. (Photo by Mirrorpix via Getty Images)© Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy Journee
7 minutes ago
In terms of legendary myths that have gripped us for decades, the Loch Ness Monster has earned her spot near the top of the list. What began as a blurry, black-and-white image of a serpentine-like shape rising from the still waters of the Scottish lake quickly evolved into one of the world’s most fascinating mysteries. Believed to be the first-ever photograph of Nessie, the image, taken by Hugh Gray in 1933, ignited a global obsession with the sea monster that supposedly lurked beneath the surface of Loch Ness, turning Nessie into a cultural icon and sparking heated debate between believers and skeptics alike.

92 years on from the iconic photo, the story behind that single frame continues to be scrutinised and questioned – yet the snap sparked a frenzy that still draws thrill-seekers to Loch Ness in search of the elusive cryptid today. We’re taking a look at how this snapshot came to be, the decades-long debate around its legitimacy, and why Nessie’s legend continues to captivate imaginations nearly a century later.

circa 1930: Loch Ness in Scotland, which is famed for its mythical monster. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to St Columba's biography of AD 565, where Adamnan describes St Columba preventing a creature in the Loch eating a Pict. More than 1,000 people claim to have seen 'Nessie' and the area is a popular tourist attraction. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The banks of Loch Ness in 1930

The legend of Nessie

Though Hugh Gray’s 1933 image is widely regarded as the first alleged photo of the Loch Ness Monster, sightings of the mysterious creature date back centuries, with the earliest recorded encounter being recorded 565 AD. According to Scottish folklore, a cryptid similar to a plesiosaur dwelled in the murky depths of the Scottish loch – a lake that holds the largest volume of freshwater in the British Isles, plunging to a staggering 230 metres at its deepest point.

For centuries, Nessie’s story remained largely local folklore, known mainly to Highland residents, with most sightings being reported by locals. That all changed with a single photograph in 1933, which brought the creature into global consciousness and transformed it into the world’s most famous cryptid.

(Original Caption) Numerous residents of the Loch Ness ares of Scotland have reported the sighting of a huge sea monster. So persistent did the reports become that searching parties were sent out to seek traces of the monster. One of the searching parties is shown here.© Bettmann Archive

A search party looking for Nessie in 1933

Taking the picture

The photograph was captured by Hugh Gray, a Scottish aluminium-works employee who lived near Loch Ness and enjoyed regular walks along the Foyers River. Following his usual Sunday church service, Hugh stepped out on his routine walk and reported spotting a strange shape bobbing above the water’s surface, quickly snapping several images.

The shape, described by Hugh to the Scottish Daily Record as “an object of considerable dimensions”, followed several other reported Nessie sightings that year. A visiting Londoner, George Spicer, reported a “large creature with a long, wavy, narrow neck” that crossed in front of his car, while local hotel manager Aldie Mackay told of a “whale-like fish” spotted in the loch.

“I did not see any head, for what I took to be the front parts were under the water, but there was considerable movement from what seemed to be the tail, the part furthest from me," Hugh told the paper. The object only appeared for a few minutes then sank out of sight."

Loch Ness monster Nessie under water. (Photo by Mirrorpix via Getty Images)© Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Hugh's original image

The photo

The image divided opinion from the start – its blurry quality left it open to much interpretation, with some arguing that it was local wildlife, floating debris, or even Hugh’s own Labrador with a stick in its mouth. Supporters pointed out the long-necked, humped-back outline, similar to that of a prehistoric plesiosaur, as confirmation that the image captured the local monster; it was around this time the name “Loch Ness Monster” began to take hold.

Hugh Gray, a respected local employee, was widely believed to be honest and unlikely to fabricate the sighting, lending credibility to the picture in the eyes of many. His image also went on to spark a tourism boom, further supported by the infamous “Surgeon’s Photograph” taken in 1934, and the legend quickly became intertwined with Scotland’s cultural and economic identity.

A view of the Loch Ness Monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photograph, one of two pictures known as the 'surgeon's photographs,' was allegedly taken by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell, and Wilson. References to a monster in Loch Ness date back to St. Columba's biography in 565 AD. More than 1,000 people claim to have seen 'Nessie' and the area is, consequently, a popular tourist attraction. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The photo, seen here, is widely regarded as the definitive Loch Ness Monster picture

The “Surgeon’s Photograph”

The most famous picture of the Loch Ness monster, which captured worldwide attention, appeared in the Daily Mail just five months after Hugh’s image was published. Taken by London gynaecologist Robert Kenneth Wilson and dubbed the “Surgeon’s Photograph”, it was far clearer than the original and widely accepted at the time as more credible evidence of Nessie.

Sixty years later, the photo was exposed as a hoax. Marmaduke Wetherell, who had been embarrassed by his employer, the Daily Mail, after claiming to have found Nessie’s footprints (later identified as a hippo foot from an umbrella stand), sought revenge. Along with a few accomplices, he staged the photograph by attaching a monster-like neck to a toy submarine and capturing the shot. As a respected surgeon, Robert’s involvement lent the image additional credibility.

Christian Spurling, a sculptor who helped construct the model, confessed to the hoax on his deathbed in 1994.

A boat takes part in the search of the Loch Ness Monster in the Scottish Highlands on June 1, 2024 as researchers and enthusiasts from around the world try to track down the elusive Nessie. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

One of many Nessie-hunting voyages now available in the Highlands, 2024

The impact of Hugh’s image

Unlike the “Surgeon’s Photograph”, Hugh’s image has never been outright debunked, leaving it shrouded in mystery nearly a century later. It kicked off the modern era of Nessie hunting, inspiring countless visitors, amateur researchers, and thrill-seekers to scour Loch Ness in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the creature.

While we still don’t know what the shape depicted in the image is – and likely never will – it helped transform local folklore into a global phenomenon, cementing Nessie’s place in cultural history.

