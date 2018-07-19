Loading the player...

Alex Jones proves she’s just like us on trip to Scotland for The One Show The TV presenter has been mixing work and play

Alex Jones appears to be having the best time on her trip to the Isle of Lewis and Harris, Scotland! The One Show presenter, who will be broadcasting the show live from the island on Thursday, has been taking the opportunity to explore during her time in the Outer Hebrides – and it proves she’s just like the rest of us!

The 41-year-old’s trip started with a walk on the beach with her co-presenter Matt Baker, with the pair happily posing for a photo with a family who had welcomed them with a “The One Show” sign on the sand. “What a view! Thanks to this lovely family and their dog for the picture and the one show sign! See you from here live tomorrow night on @bbctheoneshow,” Alex captioned the photo.

After an evening preparing for their live broadcast, Alex was happy to have an early night with no interruptions from her young son Teddy. But there was one thing she had to do first – watch Love Island! Sharing a snap from her hotel bed, Alex told fans: “In bed by 9.30 on my own watching @loveisland with a full night of sleep ahead. Miracle.”

MORE: Alex Jones is glowing with new makeup look

Meanwhile, on Thursday Alex took the opportunity to venture to see Lews Castle, a Victorian castle in Stornoway. “Exploring! Found the castle,” she captioned a selfie of herself standing in front of the monument, which dates back to the 1840s and is a category A listed building.

The popular presenter later visited another of the island’s most popular attractions; the Harris Distillery where Isle of Harris gin is produced. And even though they were on their way to work, Alex and Matt couldn’t resist picking up a bottle of the local spirit – which is infused with sugar kelp – to sample later.

STORY: Alex Jones shares adorable photo of son and husband on holiday

“Stopped off on our way to location…GIN!!!!” Alex captioned one video from outside the distillery, before sharing another as she left with some bags in hand. “Would be rude not to…” she joked.

Alex and Matt will be presenting The One Show from the Outer Hebrides on Thursday and Friday evenings, and have invited locals and holidaymakers down to join them as they broadcast live on the beach.