Inside 5* Kandima Maldives resort loved by stars including Rochelle Humes, Jesy Nelson and more

Being castaway on an island has never been more enticing than holidaying in the Maldives. It has always attracted the great and the good of the showbiz world to its soft sandy shores and turquoise ocean. In recent months, Jamie Redknapp and Frida enjoyed their luxurious honeymoon in the Maldives. But the tiny slice of paradise doesn’t only attract the newlywed stars who want to relax and spend time together in a romantic setting. Not long ago, bikini-clad Elizabeth Hurley was seen topping up her tan on the most idyllic holiday and we loved seeing all the gorgeous pictures of her break.

Following in the footsteps of some of HELLO!'s favourite stars, I flew 11 hours to Kandima Maldives with my fiancé to experience the Maldives in true celebrity style. A whole galaxy of stars have stayed at five star family-friend resort Kandima Maldives over the years. Celebrity couples have always been drawn to the romance of the place, to name a few: Jesy Nelson visited Kandima with her then-boyfriend Harry James, Katie Price had her “second honeymoon” there with her then-husband Kieran Hayler and former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan enjoyed an Easter break with her husband James Jordan. But proving Kandima Maldives isn’t just for couples, Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin took their children to Kandima for a holiday of a lifetime. Arriving in paradise, instantly I could see why Kandima won the hearts of our favourite celebrities…

The water villas were impressive

Where to stay in Kandima Maldives?

The Maldives is all about the views

From the Water Villa private terrace, I could lose hours in the Maldives looking out onto the endless ocean. This easily became one of my favourite places on the island. The azure waters made a spectacle - perfect for watching the seaplanes land and boats glide across the water. The freestanding bath had the most beautiful view of the ocean: a simple but memorable luxury from my trip.

Floating breakfast in the Maldives

The floating breakfast was a feast for the senses

The Maldives is all about the views, so naturally the floating breakfast served at the water villa is high on many people’s lists to try out. Looking out to the blue water while enjoying a fresh orange juice first thing in the morning is an incredible experience and definitely sets the scene for a romantic day on the island. Get ready in your swimwear early as breakfast arrives in a cute wicker basket and it is set to float in your jacuzzi, where you get a fabulous view of the ocean without leaving your water villa. You are treated to every kind of croissant you can think of, a colourful plate of fruit, cheese omelettes, sausages, bacon, toast, waffles and just about any breakfast food you could desire.

Snorkelling in the Maldives

The underwater world is unbelievably beautiful

As tempting as it can be to stay in your gorgeous water villa, there was so much to explore on the resort and beyond. A must-see in the Maldives is observing the beauty of the underwater world while snorkelling. It was an out of this world experience. Peaceful turtles swam beneath me at a steady and slow pace, giving you enough time to admire them. Fish with blue stripes put on a dazzling parade when they glittered like sapphires in the sun-drenched waters. Among the amazing sea life, a diamond-shaped stingray danced with the rhythm of the sea. There amidst the bustling underwater life, a couple scuba diving were the picture of love as they took a moment to hold hands under the water.

Destination dining

The experience left me feeling like a star

Fresh from a day packed with fun-filled water activities, the experience of eating under the stars on the beach left me feeling like a star. Fairy lights illuminated our private table set up as they were placed into a heart shape drawn in the sand and a lantern was hung from a teepee, adding to the atmosphere. Waiting staff were incredibly attentive and they took photographs on our arrival for dinner which is a lovely touch for those celebrating a special occasion. It was as if we were the only two people on the beach, with the azure blue waters flowing towards our feet and crabs crawling on the soft sands.

For main, there was rock lobster as well as tiger prawns and lamb

It was all bubbles of prosecco and the most beautiful showcase of food: to start greek salad and caesar salad, plus cute pumpkin soup in espresso cups. For main, a lovely basket of delicious rock lobster arrived alongside tiger king prawns, seared scallops as well as a tasty lamb rack and beautifully baked hasselback potatoes. Desserts were sweet: everything from a tropical fruit platter to caramelised cheesecake and berry compote lime pie with orange butter sauce.

My Maldives holiday highlight?

Stealing time away as just the two of us appeared to be easy on the resort. Fondly, I look back on when we strolled across the beach hand-in-hand, soft sand beneath our feet, and went out for a swim. With no one else around, it was like being castaway on an island. Total bliss.

When is the best time to go to the Maldives?

There is plenty of wildlife

We made the trip to the Maldives in April, just at the end of the holiday season as most travellers soak up the sunshine between November and April each year. This timeframe is outside of monsoon season, giving you the best chance of good weather.

How to get to Kandima Maldives?

It was only a 50 minute seaplane ride to Kandima Maldives from Male’s International Airport after an 11-hour flight for us. Arriving by seaplane is an exciting mode of travel, looking out the window seeing each of the islands like brushstrokes in the sea.

In July, rooms at Kandima Maldives start at £454 per night on Booking.com.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.