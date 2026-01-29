What it's really like to visit an Austrian family-friendly hotel

When most people think of the Austrian Alps, they picture skiing and snow. But in summer, this part of Austria turns into a completely different place, with mountain trails, rope parks and plenty to keep kids busy. For my first boys' only trip abroad, I travelled with my eldest son Joe, 13, and my youngest, James, 8. We based ourselves in Hinterglemm at the Alpin Juwel Hotel, a stylish, family-run place perched high on the hillside. With its sweeping views, outdoor and indoor pools, and easy access to the lifts and trails, it made the ideal base for three days of adventure.

The boys enjoyed their Austrian adventure

A big plus was the Joker Card, which came with the hotel stay. It gave us free use of six cable cars across the Saalbach Hinterglemm region, as well as discounts on bike hire and attractions.

Where We Stayed

We stayed in the Fischer Ski Suite, a spacious, modern room with stunning panoramic views of the Alps from its floor to ceiling windows and balcony. A nice touch was the in room Grander tap, giving us fresh alpine spring water straight from the source.

The whole hotel had that balance of sleek design and warmth, with a traditional wooden cabin vibe. The spa and pools were a highlight, and the food was something special, with a mix of Austrian classics and lighter, organic dishes. It felt family friendly without ever losing its sense of calm, which made it easy to relax when we were not out exploring.

Day One: Getting Our Bearings

Breakfast set us up properly, with waffles, pancakes, juices and an omelette station. With blue skies overhead, we took the Reiterkogelbahn cable car up to 1,480 metres. Joe, who had recently climbed Tryfan in Snowdonia, loved keeping track of the altitude.

At the top we followed the Berg Kodok trail, which had enough games and challenges to keep the boys entertained. They tried a giant hamster wheel, played with trick water wells and blasted a goblin figure with water guns. Cows blocked the paths here and there and a short mountain rope assisted climb was great, with us racing to the top.

Later, we hopped on two more cable cars, Zwölferkogelbahn and Westgipfelbahn, which go as high as 2,100 metres. The Zwölferkogel summit was stunning, and even had go karts and mini golf. By late afternoon we were back at the hotel pool before dinner. I went for pumpkin soup followed by swordfish with asparagus and ponzu sauce, while the boys went straight for the buffet and ice cream bar, living their best lives!

The swimming pool was fantastic

Day Two: Above the Clouds

After breakfast we headed to Saalbach and took the Schattberg X Press cable car. At the summit James pointed out, “We’re above the clouds,” taking in the view. A stunning sight like that makes you pause for a moment.

The boys made the most of the summit playground, racing pedal karts, climbing ropes and sliding down the slides. I joined in, and we all had fun racing plastic bikes down the man-made dry slope. Then came a proper mountain scramble. It was steep, hot work and a little nerve wracking at times, but reaching the peak made it all worthwhile. By the end of the day we had covered nine miles.

On one hike, we managed a nine mile trail of walking and climbing

We finished with another round of mini golf, where Joe beat me by a single shot, before heading back to Alpin Juwel. That evening’s highlights included a truffled cream soup with pears and perfectly cooked duck from the Meatlover menu, all organic and full of flavour.

Day Three: Rain Stops Play

Our final morning started at the local water park, where the boys threw themselves into the slides and racing lanes. By lunchtime the rain had rolled in, so we swapped our plans for a quieter afternoon back at the hotel.

That turned out to be a blessing. The boys spent time in the games room, packed with retro arcades, pinball and air hockey, while I tried out the small gym. We finished with a swim in the heated panoramic pool and spent the rest of the afternoon unwinding.

Dinner that evening came with a surprise as Magic Steve, the in-house magician, worked the tables. The boys were hooked on his tricks, while Joe was more focused on the lemon-shaped dessert, eating mine as well as his own.

Heading Home

After three packed days of hiking, cable cars, swimming and plenty of laughs, we checked out and made our way to Salzburg. A stop at the Red Bull Museum proved a surprise hit before catching the flight home.

The trip was everything I had hoped for. The Alps in summer are full of activities, the food was excellent and the hotel made everything easy. Alpin Juwel struck the perfect balance between comfort and adventure, giving me and the boys the space to recharge when we needed it and the tools to get out exploring when we did not.

Most of all, it gave us time together on a holiday we will always look back on with fond memories.

