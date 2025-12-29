This 5-star Iberostar resort has been sustainably refurbished as a seafront wellness retreat – and it's ideal for foodies

Along the sweeping sands of Jandía beach in Fuerteventura, you’ll find dunes, crystal-clear lagoons and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains in Jandía National Park. And more recently, you’ll also find the newly renovated five-star Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace, a wellbeing-focused resort inspired by the tranquillity of the ocean. With a 148-year heritage and family-run ethos, Iberostar Group hotels have a distinguished (and enduring) reputation.

As an industry leader (the brand was officially founded in 1956 but has beginnings stretching back to 1877), its USP is sustainability – for example, Iberostar hotels don’t use single-use plastic anywhere on-site. The reimagined Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace is no exception.

The wellbeing-focused resort underwent a renovation earlier this year

Located in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, Fuerteventura’s landscapes have served as both muse and material for the hotel’s latest transformation. With half-board and all-inclusive stays available, here’s what you can expect…

A resort inspired by nature

Alongside walls painted in sandy, terracotta and green tones that echo the island’s plants and habitats, deep ocean blues flow throughout the interiors of Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace. The design philosophy is unmistakable: nature isn’t a backdrop, but at the very heart of its experience.

Art also plays a defining role in its vibe. The hotel’s 437 rooms are adorned with exclusive murals by Spanish artist Anna Ruiz, who captures Fuerteventura’s identity through the vivid greens of its landscapes and the flowing blues of the surrounding ocean. Plus, expect crisp white bed sheets, wicker furniture and wooden feature wall headboards.

Beyond the personal rooms, wellness is infused in every corner of the resort: four serene outdoor pools, homegrown aloe vera treatments at the on-site spa, Spa Sensations, exclusive Star Prestige areas and a fitness suite available to all guests throughout their stay.

The rooms at Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace have been reimagined to reflect nature

A seafront wellness retreat

Guests at the newly refurbished hotel can immerse themselves in the unhurried pace of island life on Fuerteventura, with an emphasis on wellness. Expect sunrise beach yoga, guided walks along the Jandía coast and art workshops using natural materials. Aloe vera is also weaved throughout the hotel, featuring as decorations and as an ingredient for spa treatments.

Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace is heaven for food lovers in particular. The three on-site restaurants and three bars echo the hotel’s wider connection to the sea. El Saladar buffet offers a taste of local specialties like award-winning Teguerey Olive Oil and regional cheeses, whilst Star Café serves 24-hour treats and specialty coffees.

The hotel has three on-site restaurants and three bars

Then there’s alMar restaurant and the Beach Social Lounge, which embrace ocean-inspired cuisine with a prime setting right on the waterfront. But for something totally different, there’s Tsukiji Teppanyaki – the island’s only teppanyaki restaurant (a Japanese concept where chefs cook on a large iron pan in front of diners) that delivers theatrical flavour through local ingredients.

Championing eco-luxury

Sustainability anchors Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace’s philosophy. The resort runs on 100% renewable electricity, supports responsible fishing and participates in pioneering recycling and organic-waste initiatives in collaboration with local partners.

Sustainability is at the heart of Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace

This environmental stewardship aligns with its broader Iberostar Wave of Change movement, Iberostar’s long-term commitment to responsible tourism, and caring for people and the planet. In short, when you stay at Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace, sustainability is not an add-on, but rather a defining feature of your holiday. Perfect if you’re in search of eco-luxury.

What do the reviews say about Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace?

Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace has hundreds of five-star reviews online, with many guests dubbing it “truly unforgettable”.

One reads: “We had an absolutely fantastic time in Fuerteventura staying at Iberostar and can’t recommend it highly enough! From the moment we arrived, the staff made us feel so welcome – everyone was incredibly friendly and genuinely keen to go the extra mile to ensure we were happy and comfortable throughout our stay. The food was excellent with a great variety that kept the whole family happy. As a family, we loved every minute of it. It was the perfect mix of fun, comfort and sunshine. We’re already thinking about booking our next visit.”

Another says: “This hotel is fantastic – everything you need at your fingertips. We went all inclusive and it really meant all inclusive. The food was fantastic, the variety huge and the staff couldn't have been better. The pool area has two pools, plus a baby pool. The pool bar is well staffed and offers food and drink all day. The sun loungers are comfortable and, again, the whole area is spotless.”

Reservations are open; visit Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace, Playa de Jandia.