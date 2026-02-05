I paid homage to David Bowie on a special Soho staycation with a rock'n'roll twist

As the world stopped to mourn David Bowie’s passing, 10 January 2016 seemed to mark the day the music died. Ten years later, however, rock’n’roll is still very much alive in a corner of Soho that boasts a proud musical legacy.

The Sex Pistols once lived in Denmark Street, the Rolling Stones recorded in the area and Bowie hung out here, helping to establish a heritage that’s still visible in the numerous guitar shops that have long packed this compact street’s 100-yard length.

Now, Chateau Denmark is providing the ideal way to soak up the neighbourhood’s rich history, offering 44 apartments and rooms across 16 buildings on Denmark Street, all imaginatively crafted to bring a rock’n’roll twist to the luxury London hotel.

Chateau Denmark provides a luxe sanctuary in Soho

Whether you’re a native of the capital or simply visiting, it’s an ideal base from which to explore Soho, whether you fancy taking in world-class art at the nearby National Gallery or perusing the big brands and unique boutiques of Covent Garden.

There’s also a chance to savour a nightcap in buzzing Piccadilly Circus or Leicester Square to top off a night in the West End, with multiple acclaimed productions showing on Shaftesbury Avenue and Drury Lane.

If it’s a theatrical experience you’re after, however, you can find it closer to home. The hotel’s dramatic decor brings a flourish at every turn as we explore our stunning two-bedroom apartment, which includes two bathrooms, a bar/kitchen area and an extensive living space.

Distinctive interiors pay homage to the area's rich history

Although striking, the aesthetic isn’t overwhelming; rather, charismatic touches that nod to the area’s heritage are applied tastefully to create a sophisticated feel. Leopard-print wallpaper is used as a neutral in the hallway, while snakes form an eye-catching theme, golden cobras rearing up on turquoise wallpaper in one bedroom and Technicolor serpents adorning a fantastical mirror in another.

As our lovely butler Freddie (available on WhatsApp throughout our stay) ushers us inside, the first thing we see – aptly, for a street that’s witnessed plenty of debauchery in its time – is an entire wall stocked with luxuries such as Roku gin, Patrón tequila and Hennessy, the cognac beloved of the A-list.

Indeed, there’s no excuse not to make like Bowie and live it up while you’re here. Also at your disposal are a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a drinks trolley containing everything from tempting Fatso chocolate to intimate delights from Coco de Mer, while perched on the marble sink is a complete cocktail-making kit.

© Mel Yates Sink into a sumptuous bed for a perfect night's sleep

Mix yourself a drink and decamp to the living room, which, with its range of sophisticated seating, is perfectly set up to either kick back or entertain friends. Music can be played on surround sound throughout the apartment (cutting-edge playlists are provided), while opening the sumptuous mustard velvet curtains reveals master luthiers perfecting guitars in the workshops opposite, plus views over the rooftops to the London Eye.

When you’re ready to relax, the main bathroom’s sea-green free-standing bath is irresistible for a soak (both of the marble-floored bathrooms have large shower rooms, and there’s also a guest WC). Make the most of the hotel’s Purple Haze toiletries by the cult Swedish brand 19-69 before swaddling yourself in a thick robe embroidered with cheeky gold devils and donning matching slippers in regal purple.

© Mel Yates Rest, relaxation… and a soak in the irresistible bath

In the master bedroom, where more mustard velvet is offset by soothing apple greens, the vast snowy expanse of a king-sized bed is softly lit by spheres of light that can be adjusted to suit the mood (settings include “day”, “night”, “party” and “relax”). The guest room, meanwhile, creates a different ambience, combining vivid shades of red for a bold but romantic feel.

Ready to dress for dinner? Handily, the hotel’s bar – Thirteen, which graces the list of the best cocktail bars inside London’s Michelin-recommended hotels – is just seconds away, through the short walkway filled with sparkling video art that leads back on to Denmark Street.

Combining red and black with gold accents and low lights, the aesthetic is very much baroque’n’roll, although the hard-edged Gothic glamour is softened by the fur and sequins of the glamorous clientele, here for DJ Lauren Verge’s line in funk, soul and disco classics.

It's Gothic glamour all the way at Thirteen, the hotel's bar

Thirteen’s negroni is a great place to start, but if you’re not drinking, bar manager James – who’s wonderfully attentive all night – will go off-menu to create a truly 0% cocktail (in our case, the Botanical Sunset: an addictive combination of Tanqueray, lemon and pineapple, finished with a summery cherry hit).

Japanese cuisine is the order of the day, and the freshly hand-rolled sushi is recommended; try the classic salmon teriyaki or the delicate “rainbow” rolls that unite snow crab, salmon, bluefin tuna and shrimp under a crunchy surface prettily sprinkled with sesame seeds. For meat devotees, there’s crispy chicken or smoked duck, both of which pair perfectly with a refreshing Aperol spritz.

Once you’re partied out, head back to your luxurious bed for a deep sleep, then start your morning with a soothing Tuuli Tea recovery blend. A continental breakfast is served back in Thirteen, where any sore heads will be soothed by freshly squeezed orange juice and the hotel’s spectacular cinnamon plaits.

© Chris Horril Chateau Denmark was my ideal base for exploring Soho

It may finally be time to check out, but there's plenty more to discover on a return visit. Since opening three years ago, Chateau Denmark has established itself on the music scene with a regular programme of resident DJs, one-off live performances and cabaret weekends; there’s also a private events space, dial8, available for hire.

Much of central London may have become commercialised and gentrified since Denmark Street’s biggest hellraisers walked its streets, but we suspect that Bowie et al would approve of this ingenious new use of space. Part of the weekend never dies in Soho, and Chateau Denmark is fully committed to keeping it that way.

Superior Rooms start from £370 (including VAT); visit chateaudenmark.com