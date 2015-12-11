10 Photos | Travel

...
10 of our favourite Christmas trees from around the world

A Christmas tree is lit up in front of the Basilica of St Stephen in Budapest, Hungary.

Claridge's tree was designed this year by Christopher Bailey, the chief creative and chief executive officer of Burberry.

People visit a 12-metre high Christmas tree constructed of 121 old windows that come from local old houses as it is illuminated in Rakvere, Estonia.

Lego was put into good use this year in Melbourne, Australia, where the city's Christmas tree was constructed from over half a million of the coloured bricks.

Prague's Christmas tree twinkles brightly in Old Town Square, where the Christmas market is currently open.

The world's biggest Disney Junior soft toy Christmas tree has been created using 2000 soft toys and stands in London at St Pancras International Station.

The Christmas tree at the Natural History Museum's ice rink has been decorated by Swarovski, who have splashed out on 2,000 Swarovski ornaments and 80,000 fairy lights. It's little wonder it has been valued as one of the most expensive in London, worth £100,000.

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has been an annual gift to the people of Britain by the city of Oslo each year since 1947. It is a token of gratitude for British support of Norway during the Second World War.

The Christmas tree at the Christmas market in front of Vienna's City Hall makes the perfect backdrop for a festive photo.

The Obama family, including Michelle's mother Marian Robinson, and actress Reese Witherspoon officiate at the tree lighting ceremony in Washington.

