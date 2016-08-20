﻿
10 Photos | Travel

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join mom Madonna in Cuba

...
Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join mom Madonna in Cuba
You're reading

Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie join mom Madonna in Cuba

1/10
Next

Victoria Beckham shows off an impressive tan in the best beach outfit ever
1/10
Fifty-eight and fabulous! Madonna celebrated her birthday in Havana, Cuba joined by family and friends, including her teenage kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.
Here, she dances the night away with oldest son Rocco. The pair, who recently reconciled after months of estrangement, showed off their "cuban style" Mambo moves on the dance floor in a video on the pop icon's Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/@madonna
2/10
Madonna showed the close sisterly bond between Lourdes and Mercy with these sweet snapshot. The trip appeared to be a great bonding experience for the whole family.
Photo: Instagram/@madonna
3/10
The Like a Virgin singer finished off her vacation with a trip to the Fuster Museum.
Photo: Instagram/@madonna
4/10
Madonna and her son David Banda were captured smiling as laughing as they took on the Cuban art. "2 Rebel hearts admire the Art in Havana!"
Photo: Instagram/@madonna
5/10
The mom and daughter enjoyed a quick cuddle during their exotic vacation. "Mi Preciosa ! Mi Amore! Siempre!" the singer captioned the sweet snap.
Photo: Instagram/@madonna
6/10
The Queen of Pop, who shares daughter Lourdes Leon with Cuban actor Carlos Leon, shared a snap of the 19-year-old. Attached to the photo, Madonna wrote, "La Cubanita es Bonita."
Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
7/10
Getting hot in Cuba! Madonna was also joined by her friend of decades, actress Debi Mazar. Sharing a photo with the Younger star, she wrote, "Muy Caliente in Havana!"
Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
8/10
It was a night on the town for the singer's daughter Lourdes, who showed off her summer style in a tube top and gold jewelry.
Photo: Getty Images
9/10
The singer opted for a sexy, Latin look for her celebrations. Posting a photo of her ensemble she wrote, "Cuba Libre."
Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
10/10
Every hour is a happy one when you're on vacation! The mom-of-four sipped on piña coladas with friends in Loma del Angel.
Photo: Instagram/@Madonna
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...