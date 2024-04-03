8 uplifting things to do in London in April 2024

The clocks have officially sprung forward and lighter evenings are bringing a dose of dopamine to London this month.

With the family off for Easter, the TCS London Marathon returning, and cherry blossom trees blooming across the city's beautiful Royal Parks this April, there is plenty to look forward to as we celebrate the start of British Summer Time.

Here, discover the best things to do in London in April 2024, tried and tested by team HELLO!.

Best restaurants to visit in London in April 2024

From Michelin-star delights to affordable jaunts, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this April.

Experience unrivalled glamour and good vibes at Louie © James McDonald Tucked away on an unassuming street in Covent Garden, you'll find Louie, an impossibly glamorous French restaurant with a chic brasserie-style interior, a divinely indulgent menu and a secret jazz bar on its fourth floor. Inspired by the soulful jazz bars of New Orleans, this late-night dining spot infuses Parisian sophistication with the heady glamour of the Louisiana jazz scene. For foodies, like me, Louie's colourful menu is a delight for the senses. Expect elegant sharing plates, exceptional raw seafood, black truffle pappardelle, a melt-in-the-mouth New York strip steak doused in bernaise sauce and buttery lobster rolls from the best of the menu. When I dined on a quiet Thursday evening, the buzzy dining room was full by 8pm, soon transformed into a jovial live music venue as a four-man jazz band lit up the restaurant with a playful rendition of Oh When The Saints. Upstairs in The Alligator Bar, the atmosphere was even more electric as guests sipped on classic cocktails and malt whiskey to the sound of Georgia Cecile's spectacular voice. For me, it was a quick twirl on the dancefloor and a spicy margarita for the road. Joie de vivre! Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer



Spend your Saturday at Vibe Brunch at STK Steakhouse London If you are on the lookout for a cool brunch in London, keep reading! I tried out STK Steakhouse Strand's newest 'Vibe Brunch' and it was so fun! Every Saturday from 11:30am to 3pm, you can enjoy the ultimate brunch experience with a DJ on the decks and the afternoon turns into a lively and unforgettable event with amazing music, great service and delicious food. It's reasonably priced, too! For just £49 per person, guests can enjoy a three-course menu that includes sharing starters, such as delectable Sushi and Lil’Burgers, a choice of main course, including the iconic STK California Cut Steak and a Roasted Salmon, full of flavour, and finally a show-stopping sharing party board for dessert. I would highly recommend upgrading to one of the bottomless beverage packages, starting from an additional £28 per person. The Vibe Brunch is on at STK Steakhouse Strand and STK Rooftop Steakhouse & Bar in Stratford. Reviewed by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce



Taste the beauty of cherry blossom season at Marugame Udon This season, Marugame Udon is inviting noodle lovers across the London to embrace the Japanese tradition of 'Hanami' and join them for a joyous feast of fresh noodles under the new pink blooms. Experience Hanami the Marugame way by dropping by to enjoy your udon whilst admiring the restaurant's co-created pink cherry blossom tree. Pick up your origami petal at the till, write your wish for the new season, fold your petal and add it to the tree and watch it blossom. Marugame Udon is the perfect pit stop for a flying visit, thanks to their canteen-style dining that makes ordering go at lightning speed. When I dined, I devoured a hearty bowl of Chicken Katsu Curry (from £8.45) while my friend enjoyed Beef Nikutama (from £9.95), udon noodles with beef and caramelised onions in a sweet and smokey sauce. Don't miss the delicious Shima Yuzu & Elderflower Saké Spritz. Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Best things to do in London in April 2024

Be it a live music event, family-friendly exhibitions or exciting new fitness classes, HELLO!'s team is always on the lookout for the best new things to try in London each month.

Spectate at the TCS London Marathon © Ezra Shaw This month, thousands of runners will be gearing up for the most popular marathon in the world - but the TCS London Marathon is nothing without its spectators. Join the crowds to support the elites, first-time runners and fancy dressed athletes taking on the 26.2 mile route across London's most iconic landmarks on 21 April. Who knows? You may just become inspired to sign up yourself next year… Don't miss the London Landmarks Half Marathon on 7 April, the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and City of Westminster.