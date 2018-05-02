﻿
13 Photos | Travel

13 of the most romantic celebrity honeymoon destinations

Be inspired by these jet-setting stars

...
13 of the most romantic celebrity honeymoon destinations
You're reading

13 of the most romantic celebrity honeymoon destinations

1/13
Next

4 luxury spas you need to visit - and they're all celebrity approved
heidi klum
1/13

After months of wedding planning, your honeymoon offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jet away and relax on a dream holiday with your other half, so go all out with inspiration from these stars. From overwater villas in the Maldives to a remote glamping resort in the Australian outback, these honeymoon destinations are celebrity-approved and guarantee ultimate luxury – however, you may have to stretch your budget for a few of them!

 

Model Heidi Klum recently married Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy in a romantic ceremony on board the Christina O luxury yacht, which was once owned by Aristotle Onassis. The couple (pictured above) merged their dream wedding with their honeymoon, enjoying a full week of celebrations with their friends and family in Italy. That's the way to do it!

 

Click through the gallery for more honeymoon inspiration…

Holly Willoughby St Tropez
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

St Tropez - Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007, and enjoyed a second honeymoon to celebrate their ten year anniversary in 2017. The couple spent a week together in St Tropez, which was their first holiday alone since welcoming their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. The South of France is a great location for honeymooners, offering luxurious hotels and a Mediterranean climate, with plenty of beautiful beaches to relax.

MORE: 4 luxury spas you need to visit - and they're all celebrity approved

michelle mark
3/13

The Maldives and Dubai - Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Michelle and Mark took a two-part honeymoon following their wedding in May 2015. The newlyweds split their time between Dubai and the Maldives, first staying at the luxury paradise island of Maafushivaru in the Maldives before travelling to one of their favourite holiday destinations, Dubai. The couple stayed in the underwater honeymoon suite at Atlantis, The Palm, where a one-night stay costs just over £5,000.

Pippa Middleton James Matthews Longitude 131
4/13

French Polynesia and Australia - Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews also enjoyed a two-part honeymoon following their wedding in May 2017. The couple first enjoyed a stay at Marlon Brando's luxurious resort, The Brando, in French Polynesia, before travelling on to Australia. While the newlyweds enjoyed a short stay in Sydney, one of the most memorable parts of their trip will have no doubt been a stay at Longitude 131, a five-star glamping hotel which offers incredible views over Uluru from each of its 16 tented pavilions.

George Amal Clooney Seychelles honeymoon
5/13

Seychelles - George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

The Seychelles were the dreamy destination of choice for George Clooney and Amal following their nuptials in 2014. After tying the knot in Venice, the newlyweds travelled across to the North Island in Seychelles, where there are just 11 villas with private pools and idyllic beach views. The couple's stay on the island would have cost around £3,200 per night, but there are alternative resorts on the archipelago that would be more affordable.

MORE: 3 celebrity-approved boutique hotels in Europe to book right this second

Photo: iStock/ Getty

Tom Daley Dustin-Lance Black honeymoon
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

Barcelona - Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Barcelona was the destination for Tom Daley's belated honeymoon with Dustin Lance Black in August 2017, two months after their nuptials in May. The couple were forced to delay their honeymoon so that Tom could compete in the World Diving Championships, but made up for lost time by exploring all that the Spanish city has to offer, including paying a visit to Sagrada Familia and other popular landmarks.

Geri Halliwell Cannes
Photo: © iStock
7/13

Cannes - Geri and Christian Horner

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell travelled to Cannes for a relaxing honeymoon with husband Christian in 2015. As well as relaxing by the pool and beach, the couple were spotted exploring the sights and strolling around the picturesque old town together.

Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis napa valley
Photo: © Rex
8/13

California - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

This A-list couple opted for a relaxing road trip holiday with their daughter Wyatt following their wedding in 2015. Mila and Ashton first visited Yosemite National Park in California before moving on to Napa Valley, the state's wine region. Dotted with hundreds of world-renowned wineries and restaurants set amid rolling hills, Napa sees five million tourists a year visit for its wine and gourmet fame, making it the state's second most popular tourist destination after Disneyland.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West Limerick
9/13

Ireland - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shunned exotic beach resorts in favour of a honeymoon in Ireland. The couple split their time between a castle in County Limerick and Ballyfin House in Laois, a five-star hotel where the "romantic package" – ideal for honeymooners – costs from €1,080 (around £949) per night.

Photo: iStock/ Getty

Miranda Kerr Evan Spiegel Fiji
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Fiji – Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

A tropical island honeymoon beckoned for Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel in 2017. The couple stayed on Fiji's Laucala Island, owned by Red Bull cofounder Dietrich Mateschitz, and stayed in his personal residence. A one-night stay at the resort costs nearly $60,000 (around £44,000) – a truly extravagant honeymoon destination!

serena williams alexis ohanian honeymoon
11/13

The Bahamas - Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian jetted off to the Bahamas for a nine-day stay at Kamalame Cay, courtesy of Booking.com, following their wedding. The tennis superstar and the Reddit co-founder were joined by their two-month-old daughter Alexis during their getaway. The newlyweds' four-bedroom oceanfront villa on the family-run private island is located off the coast of the world's third-largest fringing barrier reef — the Andros Great Barrier Reef. Serena and Alexis' secluded villa, which costs $35,000 per week, sits on 96-acres of white sand. The private Bahamian island is only accessible by a private ferry, helicopter or sea plane.

Photo: Booking.com

Peter Andre Emily Santorini
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

Santorini - Peter Andre and Emily Macdonagh

The Greek island of Santorini was the location for Peter Andre and wife Emily's honeymoon, and it is a destination they have since returned to on holiday. Speaking to HELLO! Online in an exclusive interview, Peter revealed it was his favourite place to holiday, explaining: "It doesn't get much better than the Greek islands, I'm not going to lie. I went to Santorini on my honeymoon with Emily, and when we left, it was one of the saddest days I could ever remember."

Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello honeymoon
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

Turks and Caicos - Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara chose to visit the celebrity hotspot Turks and Caicos on her honeymoon with Joe Manganiello. The couple stayed at Parrot Cay by Como, an award-winning resort with a mile-long stretch of unspoiled beach, and private pools at the luxury villas and houses, and stays starting from $2,300 (around £1,689) per night for a one bedroom villa.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...