Best things to do in London that will feel safe following COVID-19

With the government enforcing more restrictions following the rise of coronavirus cases in the UK, old fears of contracting the virus have resurfaced for many. While there is not the same lockdown as before, you may be asking the question: 'What's safe to do in London following the COVID-19 outbreak?'

We take a look at some of the fun activities and attractions in London that remain open for visitors, so you can start planning your free time…

Safe things to do in London during the coronavirus:

Open-air theatre

Before the weather turns cold, enjoy a trip to an open-air theatre! Lawn tickets for the last weekend of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park are available for just £10. So grab a friend or family member, some snacks and enjoy watching the performance live on-screen.

How safe is it?

The website reassures visitors that a maximum of 4 people can sit together, while each group is distanced by at least 1 metre from the others. Temperature checks and face coverings are mandatory.

To book, visit openairtheatre.com

Walking tours

Want to stay outside? No problem. London has plenty of walking tours which give you the opportunity to get out of the house and explore, whether you're a Harry Potter fan or love Doctor Who.

How safe is it?

In line with government recommendations, those conducting walking tours will likely change the number of people allowed in each group, while masks and social distancing will remain crucial.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

See some art at the Tate Modern

You can still get your art fix at the Tate Modern, which has an impressive selection of international modern and contemporary art, plus special exhibitions. Better still, entry is free.

How safe is it?

All visitors must book a timed ticket online before visiting. On the day, you will wear a mask and follow one-way routes around the gallery which provides access to toilets and the shop.

To book, visit tate.org.uk

Go to a spa

Relax and unwind at one of London's city spas. Everyone needs a little bit of pampering, especially following the stress of the coronavirus lockdown!

How safe is it?

Some treatments may not be available, so it's important to check with the venue before you travel.

To book, visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Stroll around a market

From Borough and Camden to Portobello Road and Greenwich, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to markets in London. Browse antiques, flowers, jewellery and more at locations across the city.

How safe is it?

Many London markets have introduced additional safety measures and changed their opening times.

To book, visit boroughmarket.org.uk

Explore a museum

Love wandering around a museum? You can still visit your favourite places like the British Museum, which always has special exhibitions and displays.

How safe is it?

With compulsory face masks, a one-way route, hand sanitiser stations and extra cleaning measures, the museum has introduced lots of new measures to ensure safety.

To book, visit britishmuseum.org

