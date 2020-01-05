﻿
17 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Visit these spas for a relaxing getaway...

17 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK
17 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Champneys-Eastwell-Manor
Whether you're looking for some girly time with your best friends or a romantic break for Valentine's Day, we've rounded up the best luxury spa breaks in the UK – including one with the Duchess of Sussex's seal of approval. Here's where to head for the ultimate relaxation…

 

1. Champneys

With four spa retreats across England, chances are you won't have to travel too far to find your nearest Champneys health spa. These resorts promise spa indulgence and pampering treatments that you could enjoy as part of a relaxing spa day or treat yourself to a relaxing weekend break. At each retreat, you'll be able to make use of facilities such as a swimming pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room, or if you're feeling a little more energetic you can head to the gym or explore the neighbouring countryside.

A one-night stay with a three-course dinner, breakfast, access to fitness classes and full use of the spa starts at just £94.50. Prices vary depending on which location you choose. 

For more information visit champneys.com

spa-at-carden
2. Carden Park, Cheshire

New in 2020 is the Spa at Carden, a £10 million wellness facility that offers the ultimate luxurious experience in the heart of the Cheshire countryside. With a heated relaxation bed, a Finnish sauna, an ice fountain and a salt steam room, the thermal suite alone is enough to keep you busy all day. After experiencing the themed relaxation rooms – which include Panoramic, Deep relaxation and Sensory relaxation – you can enjoy a light meal with garden-sourced ingredients at the restaurant Elements, which overlooks the countryside. 

Relax with an overnight spa retreat from £170, which includes a spa garden and thermal experience, a 50-minute spa ritual treatment and dinner in Redmond’s restaurant. 

For more information visit cardenpark.co.uk

Cliveden-house
3. Cliveden House, Berkshire

If it's good enough for the Duchess of Sussex, then Cliveden House deserves a spot on our list of luxury spa breaks. Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland spent the night here on the eve of the royal wedding in May 2018, and it's a fabulous spot for a spa day or retreat. With seven treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, outdoor hot tubs and a tennis centre, you'll be feeling relaxed and revitalised after a stay here.

Treat yourself to the Cliveden Spa Experience, which includes a 60-minute treatment of your choice, a luxury overnight stay, full English breakfast, lunch and full use of the spa facilities, as well as access to the 376 acres of National Trust Gardens. Prices start from £367.50 per person, per night.

For more information visit clivedenhouse.co.uk.

Tess-Daly-Chewton-Glen-hotel
4. Chewton Glen, Hampshire

It's been voted the number one hotel in the UK by hoteliers and counts Tess Daly and Mollie King among its celebrity fans, so Chewton Glen is well worth considering for an indulgent spa break. You'll find a 17-metre swimming pool, hydrotherapy spa pool, outdoor whirlpool, saunas and steam rooms, as well as treatment rooms offering everything from manicures to massages. If you're up for something more active, there's also a gym, indoor and outdoor tennis centre, golf course and acres of country trails for walking or jogging.

A midweek spa break starts at £690 for two, while a treehouse spa break – as tried by Tess and Mollie – begins at £1,1700 per night.

For more information visit chewtonglen.com.

 

whatley-manor
5. Whatley Manor, Wiltshire

Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall are said to be regular visitors to this Cotswold manor house, so who knows who you might spot on a break here. The spa includes a Natura Bisse Bubble Suite which features a purifying and detoxing bubble treatment.

The spa also has a hydrotherapy pool, thermal cabins and salt scrub showers, a gym and workout studio. Full-day spa use during mid-week costs £150, while the Signature Aquarias Spa Day package starts at £250 and includes Raindrop therapy and healing massage techniques, Gaia rejuvenating face treatment and a light lunch.

For more information visit whatleymanor.com.

dormy-house
6. Dormy House Hotel & Spa, Worcestershire

Offering fabulous views over the Cotswolds, you won't regret a stay at Dormy House Hotel & Spa, which is home to an award-winning spa complete with pool, terrace hot tub, Scandi-style thermal suite, a fitness suite and a number of treatment rooms.

Try the Timeless Spa Break, which includes overnight accommodation, a 60-minute spa treatment of your choice, champagne lunch in the Greenhouse, dinner in the Potting Shed, full English breakfast and use of the spa facilities from £555, based on two people sharing.

For more information visit dormyhouse.co.uk.

Coworth-Park
7. Coworth Park, Berkshire

Prince Harry chose this luxury hotel to spend his last night before the royal wedding in May 2018, alongside his brother and best man Prince William. As well as providing a relaxing break, the hotel has a spa with indoor pool, treatment rooms, a gym, and a private sun terrace, with various spa day packages on offer.

The Luxury Spa Day is three hours of pure bliss, with an 80-minute Carol Joy Time Defying Signature Facial, sculpting eye lift treatment and the Caviar and Collagen Cocoon body treatment. It also includes access to the spa facilities and lunch at The Spatisserie. Prices start at £350.

For more information visit dorchestercollection.com.

Pennyhill-Park
15. Pennyhill Park, Surrey

Pennyhill Park is another exclusive hotel and spa that has a number of celebrity fans, having hosted Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright when they were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in 2016. A luxury spa break includes overnight accommodation, dinner in the Brasserie, a full English breakfast, a three-course lunch in the spa restaurant and use of all facilities – as well as a 60-minute treatment per person for two people. Prices start from £625 based on two guests sharing.

For more information visit exclusive.co.uk.

north-lakes-hotel-and-spa
8. North Lakes Hotel & Spa, Penrith

If you are looking to unwind in the Lake District, why not incorporate stunning scenery with a spa trip? The North Lakes Hotel & Spa is a delightful haven in the heart of Penrith, located moments away from the local train station. Just a stone's throw car journey from the most picturesque area of Ullswater, the hotel boasts comfortable, spacious rooms and a fabulous spa. The huge pool area, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi is the perfect place to unwind and there's even a timetable of classes for fitness fanatics.

A wide range of treatments is on offer from manicures and pedicures to scrubs and facials, and FYI, the Caudalie Des Vignes Back Massage, £38, is not to be missed...

For more information visit northlakeshotel.co.uk.

 

Ellenborough-exterior-in-the-evening
9. Ellenborough Park, Cheltenham

This stunning luxurious hotel located in Cheltenham is a top option if you are in need of a relaxing weekend away from the big city. It not only offers unparalleled comfort and a truly unforgettable experience, but Ellenborough Park boasts lavish bedrooms, a serene spa, small fitness suite, relaxed pub and bar, fine dining restaurant and bespoke service; everything you could possibly need for a relaxing getaway in the Cotswolds.

Ellenborough Park is a 15th century country estate with the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity and is located between the Cotswolds' highest point and the lush green gallops of Cheltenham’s world-famous racecourse. 

Try the ELEMIS Deeper than Deep Hot Stone Massage, £70, to relieve tension and hydrate skin - plus, you'll smell like frangipani monoi body oil!

For more information visit ellenboroughpark.com.

park-lane-spa
10. Four Seasons, Park Lane, London

This cosy yet luxurious spa is the perfect way to spend an afternoon recharging your batteries and relaxing. Located on the tenth floor of the lavish hotel, the views from the spa are spectacular and can be admired through the window of the sauna. The treatments are also delightful, and we would recommend the 60-minute massage to truly switch off. 

For more information visit parklane.intercontinental.com.

Varsity-spa
11. The Varsity Hotel and Spa, Cambridge

You can tie in some rest and relaxation with a visit to the charming city of Cambridge with a stay at The Varsity Hotel and Spa. Although it has a prime location in the city, you can escape the hustle and bustle at the onsite spa, which overlooks the River Cam and offers a wide range of Elemis treatments, a sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gym and studio classes.

Try the Spa Escape Combination package, which includes accommodation and two 25 minute treatments, a continental breakfast and spa access, as well as free fast Wi-Fi and a DVD library if you'd prefer to stay in.

For more information visit thevarsityhotel.co.uk.

Luton-Hoo-Bedfordshire-Rex
12. Luton Hoo, Bedfordshire

This five-star hotel, located on the border of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, is nothing short of stunning, with an array of facilities within its country club and spa. There are several spa day packages on offer too, whether you just have a few hours to spare on a Sunday afternoon or want to indulge yourself.

The Ultimate Spa Experience includes a 25-minute body scrub, 55-minute body or massage treatment, 80-minute facial treatment, two-course lunch in Adam's Brasserie and full use of the spa and leisure facilities. Costs £250 per person.

For more information visit lutonhoo.co.uk.

 

lime-wood
13. Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire

Venture just 90 minutes out of London and you'll find Lime Wood Hotel, an idyllic hideaway in the New Forest. The spa here has its own rooftop herb garden where morning yoga and meditation classes are hosted, as well as a hydro-pool, steam room and sauna. Spa days include unlimited access to all facilities as well as a set lunch menu.

Prices start at £230 for different spa day packages, such as the Girls Getaway day which includes 120 minutes treatment time.

For more information visit limewoodhotel.co.uk.

middlethorpe
14. Middlethorpe Hall, York

This country house hotel is located just two miles away from the centre of York, yet you'll feel like it's much further away once you enter this 20-acre estate with beautiful gardens and parkland. The spa here is located in its own secluded garden and includes treatments like facials, massages and holistic treatments with a programme of spa days and half days from £89 per person. Tie in with a stay at the historic hotel for a truly relaxing break.

For more information visit middlethorpe.com.

the-grove
16. The Grove, Hertfordshire

Set in 300 acres of beautiful countryside, this is the place to go to escape from it all – but only 18 miles away from London! The award-winning spa offers a number of different treatments and packages, all designed to offer the ultimate indulgence and relaxation.

Prices start at £110 for the Be Nurture Massage, which includes breath work and visualisation.

For more information visit thegrove.co.uk.

may-fair-spa
17. The May Fair Hotel, London

For a place to unwind in the capital, head over to The May Fair Hotel's very own luxury spa. Be prepared to spend a while deciding on your treatment, with so many spa packages on offer.

Why not try the Inner City Escape - which starts at £150 and includes two 30 minute treatments - from a facial to a manicure? Finish off with a Mediterranean-inspired brunch or afternoon tea.

For more information visit themayfairhotel.com.

 

