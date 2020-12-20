﻿
Courteney Cox goes makeup free to share surprising diet confession

Could the Friends star BE any cuter?

Kate Thomas

Courteney Cox delighted fans when she shared a stunning makeup-free selfie from inside her private home on Saturday. The Friends star, 56, showcased her glowing complexion as she posed with a hilarious personalised gift.

The brunette beauty looked radiant as she held a personalised bottle of ranch dressing aloft. She joked in the caption: "I'd like to thank the crudité and the chicken wings".

Courteney looked incredible in her snap, sporting a cosy autumnal knit and wearing her hair down loose in natural waves.

 

Her radiant complexion made her look far younger than her years – and if ranch dressing is her secret, we'll have what she's having!

It’s been a tough time for Courteney, who has been forced to spend the COVID-19 lockdown without her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

courteney-cox-makeup-free

Courteney looked radiant in her makeup-free selfie 

In October, she revealed she still hasn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said.

"And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

courteney-cox-coco

Courteney has been spending lockdown with daughter Coco, 16

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco. They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

"I've had these two friends," she added. "They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken."

