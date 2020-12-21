Christina Aguilera shows off INSANE living room – and her fans' reaction is the best We LOVE it!

Christina Aguilera has delighted fans by sharing a look inside her living room – and we think it screams Christina!

The huge room, which she revealed in a promotional picture for the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, has red walls and is accessorised with black, gold, white and grey furnishings.

MORE: 45 stunning celeb living rooms for Christmas: Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Geri Horner, more

In the middle of her living room, a large red leather and white marble coffee table can be seen, as well as a black spiky pouf and a large black library with lots of books in it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Christina Aguilera's quicky living room

Other features we love include her gorgeous gold fireplace, with a large cherry next to it, and her black chaise longue, which features a huge mushroom-shaped cushion.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera reveals her real hair colour in never-before-seen family photos

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows in stunning swimsuit selfies

And if you think it couldn't get any better, check the video above to see the rest of the décor!

The star was playing the Nintendo Switch with her son Max

Fans of the singer quickly fell in love with the family room, with one writing: "Omg I love the red interior." A second added: "Your house is gorgeous!! Love your nail and that big mushroom!"

"Girl you need to do a house tour pleeeeeeease!" another follower begged.

A look at the singer's gorgeous corridor

It's not the first time that the Genie in a Bottle star has shown sneak peeks of her Los Angeles home, where she lives with her children, Max, 12, and six-year-old Summer Rain, and her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Earlier in December, the 40-year-old showed off her stunning staircase and most recently, a look at her long corridor, which featured black and gold globe hanging lights and cream curtains. Several black doors can be spotted in the video, which she posted on Instagram to mark her 40th birthday on 19 December.