Courteney Cox shares rare video with daughter Coco inside their impressive Monica-approved kitchen The Friends star shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette

Courteney Cox is a doting mum to teenage daughter Coco, and the pair clearly have the closest bond.

While the Friends actress is protective of her only child's privacy, she shared a rare video of the pair in their kitchen at home in Malibu on Wednesday to promote EB Awareness on National Dessert Day.

In the fun footage, the mother-daughter duo were seen playing catch with a miniature dessert from LA-based Little Pine restaurant, with profits going to support the good cause.

VIDEO: Courteney Cox and daughter Coco share glimpse inside their stunning kitchen

In the background, Courteney's immaculate kitchen could be seen, which her alter-ego Monica Geller would adore - complete with a built-in double fridge/freezer and a large island.

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco in their garden in Malibu

The spacious area also features dim lighting, making it an ideal place to host dinner parties once the lockdown restrictions ease.

Courteney - who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette – often shares glimpses inside her beautiful home, which features everything from an outside swimming pool to a games room in the basement.

In normal circumstances, Courteney prefers nothing more than having friends and family over to her house on a Sunday – something she has been doing for the past 20 years.

Talking to Los Angeles Times in 2018, she revealed: "I have people over to my house every Sunday. I've done that for the last 20 years.

Courteney enjoys hosting her friends at her home

"As a kid, I would go to my grandparents' house with aunts, uncles and 21 first cousins.

"I don't have family like that in L.A., but I do like to get together on Sunday afternoons and play tennis, eat and watch the kids swim in the pool. it just brings a sense of community to my life."

One of the many friends who enjoy staying over at Courteney's home is Jennifer Aniston.

The real-life best friends enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and The Morning Show actress previously reflected on staying at Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions.

The Friends star reunited with Jennifer Aniston at home during lockdown

Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded.

"She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot.

"Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

