Mila Kunis wows in thigh high boots and low-cut blazer dress – we're in awe

Mila Kunis pulled out all the stops to attend the premiere of her new film, The Luckiest Girl Alive, on Thursday.

For the New York City event Mila opted to wear a chic low-cut blazer dress, paired with thigh-high black boots, with her ultra-long hair swept to one side, tumbling over her chest.

She went ultra-sultry with her beauty look too, choosing smoky eye makeup and a nude lip to let her alluring outfit do the talking.

Mila's new film, which is dropping on Netflix on 7 October, is based on the best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll. It sees 39-year-old Mila take on the role of Ani, a 28-year-old woman living and working in New York who seems to have a perfect life.

However, everything is not as it seems and after an investigative journalist reaches out to her to ask her more about the school shooting she witnessed as a teenager, everything begins to unravel.

Mila Kunis wowed at the premiere of- The Luckiest Girl Alive

Her film release isn't the only thing the actress has to celebrate. Mila's daughter Wyatt, whom she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher turns eight on Saturday.

Rather than overload their daughter with gifts for the occasion, Mila and Ashton encourage charitable donations from family members.

Mila Kunis' daughter Wyatt turns eight this week

"I give them presents, I'm not like anti-gifts," Mila clarified in an interview. "It's just that they get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband's family, that he and I literally give them one present."

"We've told our parents, 'We're begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift.

"Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition."

