Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter reveals she's following in famous family's acting footsteps

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys is living her best life, and she's got a lot to look forward to!

The Hollywood couple's youngest child, 20, is currently studying in London, and revealed on social media this week exactly what she's been doing there.

Taking to Instagram, Carys re-posted a photo from her classmate, which revealed that she was part of the 2023 class at RADA, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, which is one of London's most high-profile drama schools.

RADA alumni include Michael Sheen, Gemma Arteton and James Norton.

There's little surprise that Carys is wanting to study performing arts, given the fact that she's from a family of iconic Hollywood stars.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys is studying at London's RADA

Not only are both her parents A-list in their game, but her grandfather, Kirk Douglas, was one of the Golden Age actors. Catherine has often shared videos of both Carys and her brother Dylan performing over the years, and the 20-year-old has an incredible singing voice.

The Chicago actress previously posted footage of her only daughter singing on stage at a school concert in 2020.

© Instagram Carys Douglas with her brother Dylan

During a past interview on the Today Show, Catherine said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that.

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Carys Zeta Douglas is following in her parents' footsteps

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and are currently studying academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

As well as performing, Carys has also modeled in the past, alongside her famous mom for a Fendi campaign in 2019, which took place in Rome.

Carys with her famous dad and brother at home in NYC

At the time, the mother-daughter duo spoke to HELLO! about working together, and it sounds like a great time was had by all. "Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it," Catherine said.

Giving a rare insight into their relationship, the Chicago actress said: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

The famous family are incredibly close

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

And on the best part of being Carys' mom, the Wednesday star gushed: "I am so proud of her," while Carys said of their relationship: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

