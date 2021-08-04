Who is Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli's partner? Everything you need to know Find out everything about Strictly's Bruno Tonioli's love life

Strictly Come Dancing judge and star of new ITV travel series Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trip Bruno Tonioli is renowned for his larger than life personality and is never afraid to say exactly what he thinks.

MORE: Anton Du Beke reacts to new Strictly judging role: 'I won't miss getting voted off'

However, when it comes to his personal life - more specifically his romantic relationships - Bruno is far more reserved and is rarely seen out in public with his partner.

Want to know more? Find out everything you need to know about the 63-year-old's love life, and whether or not he is married here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood openS up about surprise engagement

Is Strictly's Bruno Tonioli married?

Bruno isn't married but is thought to be in a long-term relationship with partner Jason Schanne, who he has been dating since 2010. In 2012, two years after the pair met, Bruno and Jason had a committed ceremony, which was attended by celebrities including Perez Hilton and Johnny Weir.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2021: everything you need to know

MORE: Craig Revel Horwood tells Shirley Ballas why he's glad Bruno Tonioli isn't returning to Strictly - video

Who is Bruno Tonioli's partner?

Bruno is thought to be in a relationship with Jason Schanne. Their relationship is extremely private and kept out of the spotlight. In December 2019, Bruno was linked to a 29-year-old British model called Matt Law after they were spotted out together at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, but they denied any romance and said that they were just close friends.

Bruno has been on Strictly since 2004

MORE: Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner? Get the details

How long has Bruno Tonioli been a judge on Strictly?

Bruno has been on Strictly for 15 years, having joined in 2004. Despite being a well-established judge on the show, the star admitted in 2018 that he has never actually watched it. Sharing the very understandable reason, he told Radio Times magazine: "I've been doing it for 14 years and I never watched a single show because I don't want to become self-conscious. But we recently made a DVD of all the best dances from Blackpool – that was the first time I watched something back."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.