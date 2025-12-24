Ryan Seacrest 'soaking in the moments' ahead of bittersweet first Christmas and 51st birthday since dad's death — photos

It's a bittersweet birthday and holiday season for Ryan Seacrest, who is celebrating his first Christmas and first trip around the sun since the passing of his dad Gary Lee Seacrest.

The American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host turned 51 on Christmas eve, December 24, and marked the arrival of the holiday season with a slew of photos with his mom Connie, sister Meredith and niece Flora on social media ahead of his big day.

© Instagram Ryan Seacrest's father Gary Lee Seacrest passed away this October

"Soaking in the moments leading up to the holidays," he simply captioned the snaps, preceding his birthday, which he marked with several tributes from family and friends on his Instagram Stories as well.

On October 31, the TV and radio personality took to his Instagram page to share the news of his father's passing, then writing: "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week."

Gary passed away following a battle with cancer. Ryan continued: "My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you."

Take a look at some of the holiday and birthday memories Ryan shared a glimpse of in the photos below…

© Instagram Getting Festive Ryan spending time with his mother Connie Seacest

© Instagram Family Time The host was joined by her family members, including his sister Meredith Seacrest and her husband Jimmy Leach

© Instagram Doting Uncle Ryan got to spend some fun one-on-one time with his niece Flora Leach

© Instagram Family Celebrations Meredith took to her own Instagram page to share a glimpse of the family meal marking her older brother's big day