GMA's Somara Theodore confirms arrival of first baby after complicated pregnancy

Somara Theodore is officially a mom!

The Good Morning America anchor, who works in the weather department with chief meteorologist Ginger Zee , confirmed as such in her latest Instagram post, revealing that she welcomed a baby girl.

She shared a video joking about the winter storm coursing across the North and Southeast of the United States, and how her days are now busy with her newborn.

© Instagram This is Somara's first child

"Baby girl has arrived and is running the show y'all. So if you've reached out or sent messages please allow me some time to get back to each and everyone of you," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you soooo much for the outpouring of love! As for this storm in all seriousness please take heed to your local forecast warnings! Especially the ice threat in the south!!"

Fans and friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and congratulate her, writing: "Ahhhhhhh! She's here. Congrats sis. What an amazing journey. Y'all did it," as others followed suit with: "Congratulations! I wondered if you'd had the baby yet when I was watching GMA this morning," as well as: "Congratulations! I am so happy for you!"

Somara, who welcomed her baby with her partner Nelson, a friend she reconnected with after her 2024 divorce, had previously been candid about the complications of her pregnancy, which included an incompetent cervix diagnosis.