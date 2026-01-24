All the big changes ahead of American Idol season 24

American Idol is almost back and it's looking a little different. Season 24 premieres on Monday, January 26 and with it are several changes. The singing competition show, which is responsible for launching the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and more, is sure to entertain fans with its new format.

Returning for season 24 is host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. So what can fans expect for America's favorite singing competition show?

Here's everything HELLO! knows about season 24 of American Idol.

© Disney via Getty Images American Idol's new night For years, American Idol aired on Sundays. But, for the first time ever, fans will have to tune in to the show on Mondays. Season 24 premieres on Monday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Additionally, new episodes of American idol are coming out much earlier in the year than usual, with it historically premiering in February or March.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Who is judging on season 24? American Idol is known for its talented and successful judges. From Simon Cowell to Jennifer Lopez, the music industry's best appear on the show. Returning this year are Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Carrie, who won season four and was propelled into stardom, stepped in to judge last year after Katy Perry left the show. Of her evolving role on American Idol, Carrie told Entertainment Weekly: "It was a different time in the show — in the world in general — and there was a decent chance you might get super-duper humiliated in front of tens of millions of people." She continued: "It's changed a lot, and hopefully people can leave with some information that will make them better — no matter how long they are on the show."

© ABC No more Hollywood week In a major change, American Idol will no longer send its contestants to Hollywood. Instead, they will travel to Nashville, Tennessee. The newly named "Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover" will be a single round of competition instead of the usual multiple rounds. Showrunner Michaels Wolflick explained the decision, saying: "The music industry in Nashville is just as strong as it is in L.A., too. It is a hub and a dream for people to go to."

© Getty Images Brand new voting When American Idol first premiered, the world didn't run on social media. I remember calling in to vote for my favorites during the early days of the show. But now, in hopes to lure more Gen Alpha and Gen-Z viewers, fans will be able to vote for contestants on social media. "We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing," Michaels said. "We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time."