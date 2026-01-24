All the big changes ahead of American Idol season 24

Of her evolving role on American Idol, Carrie told Entertainment Weekly: "It was a different time in the show — in the world in general — and there was a decent chance you might get super-duper humiliated in front of tens of millions of people."
She continued: "It's changed a lot, and hopefully people can leave with some information that will make them better — no matter how long they are on the show."
No more Hollywood week
In a major change, American Idol will no longer send its contestants to Hollywood. Instead, they will travel to Nashville, Tennessee. The newly named "Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover" will be a single round of competition instead of the usual multiple rounds.
Showrunner Michaels Wolflick explained the decision, saying: "The music industry in Nashville is just as strong as it is in L.A., too. It is a hub and a dream for people to go to."
Brand new voting
When American Idol first premiered, the world didn't run on social media. I remember calling in to vote for my favorites during the early days of the show.
But now, in hopes to lure more Gen Alpha and Gen-Z viewers, fans will be able to vote for contestants on social media.
"We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing," Michaels said. "We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time."
A week in Hawaii
Per a press release from ABC, contestants on this season of American Idolwill head to Hawaii for "Ohana Round." In this new round, the top 30 hopefuls will perform for industry tastemakers — who collectively reach nearly 149 million followers. Ohana Round will be filmed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina and will air during Hollywood Week.