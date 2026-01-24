All the big changes ahead of American Idol season 24



Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest attend the "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
American Idol is almost back and it's looking a little different. Season 24 premieres on Monday, January 26 and with it are several changes. The singing competition show, which is responsible for launching the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and more, is sure to entertain fans with its new format.

Returning for season 24 is host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. So what can fans expect for America's favorite singing competition show?

Here's everything HELLO! knows about season 24 of American Idol.

luke bryan sitting at desk on american idol© Disney via Getty Images

American Idol's new night

For years, American Idol aired on Sundays. But, for the first time ever, fans will have to tune in to the show on Mondays.

Season 24 premieres on Monday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Additionally, new episodes of American idol are coming out much earlier in the year than usual, with it historically premiering in February or March.

lionel richie carrie underwood and luke bryan on tonight show starring jimmy fallon© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Who is judging on season 24?

American Idol is known for its talented and successful judges. From Simon Cowell to Jennifer Lopez, the music industry's best appear on the show.

Returning this year are Luke BryanLionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Carrie, who won season four and was propelled into stardom, stepped in to judge last year after Katy Perry left the show.

Of her evolving role on American Idol, Carrie told Entertainment Weekly:  "It was a different time in the show — in the world in general — and there was a decent chance you might get super-duper humiliated in front of tens of millions of people." 

She continued: "It's changed a lot, and hopefully people can leave with some information that will make them better — no matter how long they are on the show."

AMERICAN IDOL 601 (Auditions) - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. EmmyÂ® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts© ABC

No more Hollywood week

In a major change, American Idol will no longer send its contestants to Hollywood. Instead, they will travel to Nashville, Tennessee. The newly named "Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover" will be a single round of competition instead of the usual multiple rounds. 

Showrunner Michaels Wolflick explained the decision, saying: "The music industry in Nashville is just as strong as it is in L.A., too. It is a hub and a dream for people to go to."

AMERICAN IDOL - Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy(r) winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand when Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images's "American Idol" continued its search for the next singing sensation as auditions continued this week in Coeur d'Alene, ID. "American Idol" is returning to The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network for the 2018-2019 season, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season.© Getty Images

Brand new voting

When American Idol first premiered, the world didn't run on social media. I remember calling in to vote for my favorites during the early days of the show. 

But now, in hopes to lure more Gen Alpha and Gen-Z viewers, fans will be able to vote for contestants on social media. 

"We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing," Michaels said. "We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time."

AMERICAN IDOL - "818 (Disney Night #2)" "Disney Night" continues with heroes, villains and a special appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 5 travel to Disneyland Resort and perform twice as America votes live for the three heading to the finale. IAM TONGI© Disney via Getty Images

A week in Hawaii

Per a press release from ABC, contestants on this season of American Idol will head to Hawaii for "Ohana Round." In this new round, the top 30 hopefuls will perform for industry tastemakers — who collectively reach nearly 149 million followers. Ohana Round will be filmed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina and will air during Hollywood Week.

