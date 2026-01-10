Meet the forgotten first wives of Hollywood's biggest stars – including the woman who introduced Tom Cruise to Scientology

3 9

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Will and Sheree were married from 1992 to 1995

Will and Sheree are the blueprint for friendly exes – which is not easy to achieve under the spotlight. The duo met on the set of A Different World in 1991, when Will visited with the intention of meeting Jada Pinkett (the world really does work in mysterious ways). Instead, he became enamoured with Sheree, and they went on to marry in 1992.

Will and Sheree welcomed their son, Trey, in the same year, yet split in 1995 when he was two years old, with Sheree later explaining that it ended because they were too young. For her ex-husband, losing his family was one of the worst moments of his life. "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time," the Men in Black actor said on Red Table Talk in 2020. "Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life; divorce was the ultimate failure for me."

© FilmMagic Will and Sheree had a son, Trey, in 1992

"I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son's mother." They both found love again, with Will marrying Jada and welcoming kids Jaden and Willow with the actress, and Sheree tying the knot with NFL star Terrell Fletcher in 2007 (whom she split from in 2014).

Credit where credit is due: the businesswoman and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has worked hard to maintain a friendship with Will and Jada, for the sake of her son's happiness.

"We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way," Jada explained on Red Table Talk. "Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it."

"Trying to have a blended family and not really having a blueprint of that. We really had to figure it out along the way. For me, it was really about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic, like 'Okay, the divorce papers are sent, and people are over it, and this is done.'"

"Oh, guess what – it ain't ever done. So that was my biggest misconception, in that this woman is a part of this family. It's like not only taking on Trey, but Sheree was coming along too as part of the package." It's so refreshing to see what could've been a soap opera of a family dynamic turn into one of genuine friendship and respect. Props to them.