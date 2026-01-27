Smallville's Tom Welling lets loose at premiere party during first event with wife in nearly 5 years

Tom Welling is back on our screens! The actor, best known for his decade-long stint as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman on the show Smallville, has a new film set to hit screens.

The 48-year-old will appear in the upcoming film Chasing Summer, playing the character of Chase. He stars opposite Iliza Schlesinger (who wrote the film), Garrett Wareing, Lola Tung, and Megan Mullally, among others.

© Getty Images Tom Welling was joined by his wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling at the "Chasing Summer" premiere

The comedy-drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 26, 2026, with Tom making a rare red carpet appearance, dressed in a black overcoat over a brown matching button down-pant set and a black scarf as an ascot.

He was joined by Jessica Rose Lee, his wife since 2019. While the couple are very active on social media, this is Jessica's first red carpet appearance with Tom since October 2021 at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. She opted for a ribbed bodycon black gown for the event.

© Getty Images It's the couple's first red carpet appearance since October 2021

Several photos from Sundance also showed the Smallville star cutting loose with his co-stars at the Chasing Summer premiere party, dancing and celebrating with his co-stars.

Per the film's official logline, in Chasing Summer, "a woman heads to her hometown following a breakup with her boyfriend and loss of her job, where she reunites with friends and former flings which turn her life upside down."

This is the actor's first onscreen appearance in two years, following a pair of films in 2024, Clear Cut and Mafia Wars. For additional context, he last appeared on TV in 2022, for three episodes of the Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters.

Tom and Jessica, an equestrian and the founder of Saddle Club, began dating in 2014. They tied the knot in 2019, welcoming two sons: Thomson Wylde in January 2019, and Rocklin Von in June 2021.

© Getty Images The actor also joined the premiere party for the film at the Sundance Film Festival

However, despite also hosting the Smallville podcast TalkVille with his former co-star Michael Rosenbaum, Tom is now living away from the Hollywood machine, having moved to a ranch in Northern California where he now raises horses.

He recalled to People that it was the state of Los Angeles during the 2020 Covid-19 induced lockdown that inspired his move. "There were no cars on the street, you couldn't go anywhere," he said of the time. "Our first son was starting to crawl and we only had this tiny deck for him to play on."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2019 and share two sons, now living on a ranch in Northern California

When they visited NorCal to see family, and discovered two ranch homes, the Wellings quickly found their new home. "I thought, 'This is what I want in five years... so why not just do it now?'," also citing a love for rural life.

"No one bothers you in a small town," noting that his fame plays no part in how he's perceived. "Everyone's famous in a small town." Tom played Clark Kent on the hit WB show (which later became the CW) for the entirety of its decade-long run from 2001-2011.