Meet Tom Welling's gorgeous wife and his lookalike sons

Just days following his sweet social media tribute to his wife on her birthday, Tom Welling was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence near his North California home. The sweet snap depicted Jessica Rose Lee riding a horse in the hills while draped in Western gear.

The blonde beauty donned a camel suede jacket that was adorned with tassel fringing and a stylish ivory cowboy hat. Jessica's husband can be spotted in the background wearing a brown leather coat with a white and black checkered scarf, and a classic cowboy hat.

Meet Tom Welling’s Lookalike Son Tom and Jessica’s son shares their love for horses as he is dressed in an adorable cowboy outfit

But who exactly is the Smallville star's wife? Hello! dives into Superman's mysterious family life.

Jessica Rose Lee

© Getty Images for A Sense of Home The couple married in 2019

It's no surprise that Jessica appeared like such a natural atop a horse given she is an avid equestrian. The blonde bombshell began her career working as an assistant rider for a private stable before embarking on her own business venture. Jessica founded a lifestyle brand named Saddle Club that combines her passion for equestrianism and fashion. The label sells everything from American bandanas to saddle pads and riding-wear.

© Instagram Tom shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday

Tom and his wife began dating in 2014 and bonded over their equal love for horses. However, the actor was in the middle of a divorce battle with his ex-wife Jamie White at the time. In 2018, the couple delighted fans as they announced their engagement through a sweet social media post. Tom and Jessica tied the knot a year later with a fitting cowboy-inspired ceremony at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in California.

The couple's children

Jessica gave birth to her first son, Thomson Wylde in January 2019, and only two years later welcomed her second son, Rocklin Von, in June 2021.

© Instagram The couple's sweet six-year-old son

The couple announced the heartwarming news via social media with a sweet snap of their newborn dressed in a white cozy ensemble. Jessica captioned the post: "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family."

The 47-year-old actor flocked to the comments to celebrate the news. He penned: "Pure joy". Jessica replied: "Ours."

© Instagram Jessica announced the news via Instagram

Tom's wife also flashed her diamond-encrusted wedding ring in the snap. The jaw-dropping jewel featured a square shaped diamond surrounded by tiny diamonds on the outer edges and on the silver wedding band.

© Instagram The family of four

The Lucifer star announced that the pair were expecting their second child while making a guest appearance on his CW Superman co-star Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You.

Jessica documented her blossoming bump on social media and even continued to horseback ride throughout her pregnancy. And it seems the couple's first born helped name his little brother. The mom-of-two shared on Instagram that they asked Thomson for baby name ideas. "We asked our nature-loving-explorer Wylde child what we should name the newest babe.. his requests: Rock & Moon," she penned.