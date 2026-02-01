Watch Carlos Alcaraz's emotional reaction to historic Australian Open win against Novak Djokovic

Congratulations are in order for Carlos Alcaraz! The Spaniard finally achieved his career Grand Slam on Sunday, February 1 with his win at the Australian Open.

Carlos, 22, defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic, 38, over four sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, the first time Novak faced defeat in 10 appearances at the Australian tournament's grand final.

As you can see in the video above, the current world No. 1 broke down after getting the match point. The win not only netted him his career Grand Slam, but also makes him the youngest male player to achieve that title, besting American Don Budge by less than 100 days.

© Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz of Spain defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the 2026 Australian Open

Carlos has two US Open wins under his belt (2022 and 2025), two Wimbledon titles (2023 and 2024), and two French Opens (2024 and 2025).

"Nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy," the Spaniard said after the win, brandishing his trophy. "I just appreciate this moment so much." And despite the loss, the Serbian champ was full of praise for his young competitor.

"What you've been doing…the best word to describe it is historic, legendary," he said to Carlos. "So congratulations. I wish you [the] best of luck for the rest of your career. You're so young. You have a lot of time, like myself. I'm sure we'll be seeing each other many times in the next 10 years."