Patrick Dempsey celebrates 'charming' twin sons' 19th birthday with rare photo

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Patrick Dempsey and his family.

On Sunday, February 1, the Grey's Anatomy alum and his wife Jillian Dempsey rang in their twin sons Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick's 19th trip around the sun.

In addition to the twins, who graduated from high school last year, the couple, who have been married since 1999, are also parents to daughter Talula, 23, who is a pastry chef.

In honor of the twins' special day, Jillian, a make-up artist, shared a sweet throwback photo of the blonde-haired twins sleeping next to each other.

See it below, along with more photos of the Dempsey family.

Photo shared by Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian Dempsey of their twin sons Darby and Sullivan in honor of their 19th birthday February 2026© Instagram

Jillian, celebrating the twins' birthday, took to Instagram and wrote: "Such sweet dream twinnies! Happy birthday to our very creative & charming babies who turn 19 today @darby.g.dempsey @sullivandempsey_. We love you both so much!"

Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian pose with sons Darby and Sullivan at their graduation© Patrick Dempsey

The twins with their parents at their high school graduation in May 2025.

Throwback photo shared by Patrick Dempsey of his wedding to wife Jillian Fink in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary on July 31, 1999© Instagram

A throwback wedding photo shared by Patrick for his and Jillian's milestone 25th anniversary in July 2024.

patrick dempsey with family at wimbledon© Getty Images

Talula, who runs Talula's Kitchen, with her parents at Wimbledon in London in July 2025.

Sullivan Dempsey, Talula Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Jillian Fink and Darby Dempsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The whole Dempsey family at the premiere of Ferrari in December 2023.

