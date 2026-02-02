Patrick Dempsey celebrates 'charming' twin sons' 19th birthday with rare photo

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Patrick Dempsey and his family.

On Sunday, February 1, the Grey's Anatomy alum and his wife Jillian Dempsey rang in their twin sons Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick's 19th trip around the sun.

In addition to the twins, who graduated from high school last year, the couple, who have been married since 1999, are also parents to daughter Talula, 23, who is a pastry chef.

In honor of the twins' special day, Jillian, a make-up artist, shared a sweet throwback photo of the blonde-haired twins sleeping next to each other.

See it below, along with more photos of the Dempsey family.

1/ 5 © Instagram 19th birthday Jillian, celebrating the twins' birthday, took to Instagram and wrote: "Such sweet dream twinnies! Happy birthday to our very creative & charming babies who turn 19 today @darby.g.dempsey @sullivandempsey_. We love you both so much!"



2/ 5 © Patrick Dempsey All grown up The twins with their parents at their high school graduation in May 2025.



3/ 5 © Instagram Jillian & Patrick's early days A throwback wedding photo shared by Patrick for his and Jillian's milestone 25th anniversary in July 2024.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Jillian's mini-me Talula, who runs Talula's Kitchen, with her parents at Wimbledon in London in July 2025.

