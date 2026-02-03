Where is the Turpin family now? The 13 siblings and imprisoned parents today

Eight years after the story of the Turpin family stunned the nation, more siblings are speaking out on surviving what they call the "house of horrors."

The Turpin family first gained nationwide attention when in 2018, then 17-year-old Jordan Turpin escaped her family's home in California and called 911, and went on to describe the unspeakable horrors she and her 12 siblings — who ranged from 29 to two years old at the time — had been subjected to for years at the hands of her parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Jordan and her sister Jennifer Turpin went on to speak out on the horrors they endured in a 2021 interview with Diane Sawyer for 20/20, during which Jordan, recalling her reaction to escaping her home after years of being locked away, explained: "I was actually on the road because I didn't even know about the sidewalks. You're supposed to be on the sidewalk, but I'd never been out there."

Now, three other Turpin siblings are speaking out for the first time, in a new interview with the veteran journalist, for a special titled The Turpins: A New House of Horrors, airing on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

© Getty Images Jordan with her sister Jeanetta in August 2024

New siblings speak out

Days after being rescued from the California home where the 13 Turpin siblings were locked away and suffered horrific abuse at the hands of their own parents, six of the youngest children entered the foster care system, where they also endured hardship.

Julissa, 19, speaking alongside her siblings James, 24, and Jolinda, 20, shared that when she moved into a foster home when she was 11 years old, her new foster father told her she was "sexy."

"I didn't know very much, but I did know that that didn't feel right," she told ABC News. "And I did feel very uncomfortable. And it made me feel so unsafe in the home."

The foster parents who took in six of the Turpin children later pleaded guilty to child endangerment and false imprisonment in 2024, with Marcelino Olguin, also pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 and sentenced to seven years in state prison, while his wife, Rosa Olguin, and their daughter, Lennys Olguin, were sentenced to four years each of probation.

© Instagram Jennifer on her 2024 wedding day

The Turpin kids now

Aside from the five that have spoken out, the 13 Turpin kids are largely private about their personal life and where they are now. Jordan shares frequent videos of herself on her Instagram, where in her bio she has stated her hopes of becoming a motivational speaker one day, while her sister Jennifer shared news of her marriage to husband Aron, whose last name she kept private, on Instagram in November 2024.

"We all look out for each other. We all have this super big bond. We have our inside jokes, and we're all very, very close," Jordan told People in 2022. "After everything that happened, I'm so protective over each one. Nothing could ever break our bond. I always try and stay strong and positive for them."

© Getty Images Louise is serving 22 years in prison

Where are the parents now?

When authorities arrived at the Turpin home in Perris, California, they found three children chained to their beds and the rest in small, foul-smelling rooms.

David and Louise went on to be charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse and 12 counts of false imprisonment, with David also receiving one count of a lewd act on a child under 14, as well as an additional charge of perjury after affidavits he submitted to the California Department of Education were reexamined, in which he claimed the kids were involved in private school.

© Getty Images David during his 2018 trial

In 2019, Louise and David pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture and false imprisonment, and were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 22 years. Louise is serving her sentence at the Central California Women's Facility, and at the California State Prison in Corcoran.