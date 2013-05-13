TOWIE star Lydia Bright visits bridal boutique

When The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright visited a bridal boutique on Saturday, it sparked speculation about when her own wedding will be.

The reality TV star is "really loved up" with her boyfriend Tom Kilbey, and has hinted that she'd like to marry him, but her visit to the store was for professional purposes.

Tweeting her excitement, Lydia announced that she would also be putting her own fashionable fingers to tasks at the event by offering dress consultations for brides-to-be.

After a successful start the star wrote "Great day in Leicester opening @AmourEncore beautiful wedding shop, get down there!" alongside a picture which showed the beautiful blonde posing with the store's owner Naomi Henry.



Although Lydia, 22, has not yet stepped out with an engagement ring of her own, the young designer is reported to be in a serious relationship with boyfriend, Tom Kilbey.



However, Lydia has previously set her sights on marriage, having previously been engaged to wedding singer and TOWIE member James Argent before parting ways at the beginning of last year. Now loved-up with former football-player Tom, Lydia has since hinted that she would like to get married in the forseable future.



Tweeting earlier this year the star said, "Reflecting on how my life has changed 2 years ago I'd finished studying and wasn't sure of my direction I feel so blessed to be where I am today."

Lydia has also previously mentioned her boyfriend romantic tendencies in an interview with Bang Showbiz.



"He's really romantic, Tom, he always does really romantic gestures." She said, "The other day he brought me around 298 roses because that's how long we'd been going out ... that was just out the blue, he amazing so I'm really loved-up, really happy."



After leaving TOWIE to pursue a career in fashion – Lydia runs her own online boutique called The Bella Sorella Story – she has also moved in with Tom. The couple have bought a luxurious Essex pad not far away from the fashionista's childhood home and moved in together at the end of last year.



Happy for the couple's big step her mother, Debbie Douglas, also jokingly said that her daughter's her new-found independance may be short lived due to the proximity of her tight-knit family members.



She said on Twitter: “@LydiaRoseBright it'ss all going to be fine. A Family is for life not just for Christmas. #werjustroundthecrorner and we need 9 keys cut."