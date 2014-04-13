Nick Carter marries long-term girlfriend Lauren Kitt in California wedding
The happy couple tied the knot in a beautiful California wedding in Santa Barbara on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.
While at one point it seemed the Backstreet Boy would never be ready to take the leap — having previously said that he would "never get married" — it looked like Lauren was the girl to finally change his mind.
Nick and Lauren at their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in February
Donning a strapless, mermaid-style wedding dress with soft lace detailing, Lauren was the picture-perfect bride on the day. The brunette beauty scooped her dark locks into an elegant chignon, leaving all attention to her sparkling diamond earrings and matching cuff bracelet.
Lauren completed her bridal look with a sweeping veil and a bouquet of white roses.
The loved-up bride had certainly been gearing up for her big day and just last week posted a sweet throwback photo of her and her father from decades gone by.
"Next Saturday the first man I ever loved will give me away to the love of my life @nickcarter. I love you Dad. #nicknlowedding," she captioned the photo of her as a toddler feeding her father ice cream.
Lauren also shared another heart-warming snap of her and Nick cementing their love on a padlock bridge while in Germany. "Locked it up in Cologne #I❤NickCarter," she wrote.
The night before the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner which looked to be Indian-themed. One guest shared a sneak peek into the celebrations, which saw the men dressed in traditional colourful costume and partying under red marquees.
Fellow Backstreet Boy AJ McLean posted a photo while getting ready for the dinner, and captioned it with a sweet message to the couple.
"Chillin at the house getting ready to head to the rehearsal dinner of the wedding most of u thought would never happen but I'm so happy it is finally!" he wrote. "Congrats to my little bro for growing up and finding love. So proud of u bro. Love u both @nickcarter and @laurenkitt."
In February, Nick and Lauren teamed up to host a bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated in style, renting out a private room at Ghostbar at the Palms Casino Resort to throw their lavish bash.
Nick proposed to his girlfriend of four years in February 2013. The chart-topping singer picked out a seven-carat pear-shaped diamond ring and popped the question on a remote island off Florida Keys.
