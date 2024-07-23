Rock heiress Faye Harris stuns in denim hotpants for hen party ahead of wedding to Ronnie Wood's son

Iron Maiden star Steve Harris has passed on his edgy style to his daughter Faye, judging by photos from her hen party.
Ahead of her wedding to Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone, Faye jetted off to Athens with her friends where she enjoyed exploring the city sites, going out to dinners, and taking a boat trip.
In one photo, the bride-to-be showed off her casual fashion sense in a pair of tiny denim shorts with a frayed hem and a white strappy top with ruched straps. She wore her long brunette hair straight with a satin-trim veil pinned into the top – the only symbol of her upcoming wedding.
She kept her accessories minimal, rocking a delicate gold bangle and a matching band on her right hand, while her engagement ring wasn't visible.
Hen party
Faye wore a number of other bridal white outfits during the trip. She was pictured in an ivory bikini as she sunbathed on the netting at the front of a boat, before taking a dip in the sea.
Meanwhile, she rocked an off-the-shoulder fitted dress with a wide-brim hat to wander around the cobbled streets during a sunny day of exploration. She changed into a chic white set for a night out, including a ruched top and wide-leg trousers.
Love story
Faye and Tyrone's relationship became public in 2022 when he invited her to spend Christmas with his mother Jo Wood – Ronnie's ex-wife – at her Northamptonshire home.
The couple were pictured preparing a roast dinner in the kitchen, with Faye looking striking in a black dress with a cocktail in hand next to Tyrone, who wore an apron over his blue T-shirt.
"Thank you @fayeharris for a fun Christmas Day and @tywoody1 for cooking the food .. with a little help from me !" Jo captioned the photo.
Tyrone proposed in December 2023, and the pair announced the happy news by posting a carousel of loved-up photos on social media. They kissed against the backdrop of a woodland area at night, wearing warm hats and thick jackets to keep the cold at bay.
American businesswoman Faye excitedly held up her left hand to show off her new diamond engagement ring on a gold band.
"Happiest girl in the world @tywoody1," she wrote.
Ronnie broke the news of his son's wedding plans in April 2024. While gushing about his family, he told The Sun: "Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the [Hackney Diamonds] tour. That is going to be amazing."