Clare Balding's wife Alice Arnold: everything you need to know

Sporting commentator Clare Balding has been gracing our screens for many years, and we'll see a lot more of her during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but you may not know much about her private life. Clare has a partner called Alice Arnold and the pair are happily married – here is the lowdown…

How did Clare Balding meet Alice Arnold?

The couple met in 1999 and it was through their mutual employer, the BBC, which Clare obviously still works for today. They were friends at first though before their relationship progressed to something more.

When did Clare Balding marry Alice Arnold?

In 2006, Clare and Alice entered into a civil partnership together but in 2015 when gay marriage was legalised, the couple had an official wedding ceremony. Their marriage is now backdated so they have been officially hitched since 2006!

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Clare admitted it was a low-key affair: "We didn't have a big party at all actually. Nobody came apart from us."

What has Clare Balding said about marriage?

In the same interview with Jonathan, Clare spoke about same-sex marriage: "It's about equality. It's just about knowing that you can and knowing that you can say 'I'm married'. And nobody's going to think that's married in inverted commas... I think it's great."

Do Clare Balding and Alice Arnold wear wedding rings?

There was a bit of controversy surrounding Clare's wedding ring when she was spotted without it while presenting the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil, but all of those panicked Twitter messages were soon cleared up. Wife Alice explained that Clare was advised not to travel with her ring in case it got lost abroad.

Where do Clare Balding and Alice Arnold live?

The couple recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, inviting the public into their gorgeous home. They live in the leafy and affluent London suburb of Chiswick, which is also home to many other famous faces such as Philip Schofield and Colin Firth.

