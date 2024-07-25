Why Katy Perry hasn't married Orlando Bloom following five-year engagement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have kept fans guessing when it comes to their relationship.

They got engaged in 2019 following a three-year relationship, but they have barely shared any updates on their wedding plans over the past five years. So why haven't they walked down the aisle?

We look at the American Idol judge and The Lord of the Rings actor's rare comments…

Coronavirus pandemic

The couple have postponed their wedding for several reasons, including the outbreak of COVID-19.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had reportedly planned to tie the knot in Japan in 2020

The pair were reportedly hoping to tie the knot in front of 150 guests in Japan in the summer of 2020 – just months after much of the world was put into lockdown.

"It's a party far from home. We're still trying to make it work, [but] every two months it's like: 'New variant! New variant!'" she said during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2022.

Daughter's birth

Had the couple tied the knot in 2020, Katy may have been walking down the aisle pregnant.

She announced she was expecting her first child in March 2020, telling Instagram fans: "I'm excited. We're thrilled, and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep.

"I like to share everything with you all, but I knew I wanted to reveal this news through a song because that's how I communicate best."

They welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announcing the news.

© Instagram Katy's daughter Daisy is turning four

"Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy," the organisation said on its website and Instagram account.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents told UNICEF.

Katy has since hinted to People that she would like to expand her family.

Work commitments

© Getty Images Katy left American Idol in 2024 after six years

With the aftermath of the pandemic calming down and the couple's daughter turning four this year, some fans assumed 2024 could be the perfect time for Katy and Orlando to tie the knot.

Katy hinted that she may have more time on her hands once her work commitments on American Idol stop.

She said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

She added to Parade: "It’s definitely making space for a lot of different things."

Love story

© Getty Images The couple met after the Golden Globes in 2016

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016 after meeting at In-N-Out following the Golden Globes. Despite taking a break in 2017, they rekindled their romance less than a year later.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor proposed to Perry over dinner in February 2019, with the Dark Horse singer admitting she was taken by surprise.

"I thought we were going to see some kind of art after the meal, but we boarded a helicopter. We had champagne and the ring box was in his jacket pocket," she said.

He presented her with a ruby and diamond engagement ring. When she seemed to have swapped it for a gold band in early 2024, she sparked speculation that the pair had secretly tied the knot.

© Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's engagement photo

However, Katy and Orlando never commented on the photos, which could have simply shown the same ring but twisted.

