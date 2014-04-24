Bride-to-be Katherine Jenkins debuts sparkling diamond engagement ring

Just days after announcing her engagement to American film director Andrew Levitas, Katherine Jenkins has debuted the sparkling diamond engagement ring that sealed the deal.



The mezzo-soprano singer showed off the sparkler when she stepped out for the first time since the happy revelation, going for daytime casual in fitted jeans, a white blouse and a baby pink jacket. Her loose brunette locks and a pair of beige heels finished the chic look.



Katherine and Andrew at Buckingham Palace

The couple during a date in Soho, London