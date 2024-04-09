Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumors after stepping out with boyfriend Michael Polansky wearing huge diamond ring

Lady Gaga has recently ignited a flurry of engagement speculation among her fans after being seen with a striking diamond ring adorning her left ring finger.

The sighting occurred as the Born This Way singer, currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky since 2019, was navigating the streets of West Hollywood, California as pictured in Page Six.

For the occasion, Gaga, 38, opted for an elegant ensemble consisting of a long black coat, a simple black shirt, classic black pumps, and a statement Bottega Veneta tote bag valued at $4,400.

The gleam of the diamond ring was hard to miss, capturing attention as Gaga flashed a radiant smile, the ring making a conspicuous appearance from beneath her coat.

Fans believe that Lady Gaga is engaged to Michael

Fans were quick to express their excitement and curiosity on social media platform X, with comments ranging from disbelief to eager inquiries about her relationship status. "I don’t see enough people freaking out about Gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" one fan exclaimed, while another anxiously asked, "Gurll, are u engaged??" alongside crying emojis.

Gaga and Polansky made their relationship public on Instagram following the Super Bowl weekend in 2020, with Gaga posting an intimate snapshot of them cuddling in Miami, confirming the romance that had been the subject of speculation just days earlier.

Polansky, a figure well-respected in philanthropy and tech, co-founded a foundation with Sean Parker in 2015.

The organization is dedicated to various causes, including life sciences, global public health, civic engagement, and the arts.

Lady Gaga with Michael at the 2024 Super Bowl

Furthermore, he serves on the board of the San Francisco-based Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which is known for funding research into cancer treatments.

A graduate of Harvard University, Polansky’s academic background includes applied mathematics and computer science, marking him as a distinguished alumnus of the institution's 2006 class.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen in Midtown

Before their relationship became public knowledge, Gaga and Polansky had been spotted together on several occasions, including a New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas where they were seen sharing a kiss, though Polansky wasn't identified at the time.

The couple's presence in Miami over the Super Bowl LIV weekend, including a balcony kiss and Polansky's attendance at Gaga's performance with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, further fueled rumors.

Lady Gaga (R) and actor Taylor Kinney attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016

Following the Super Bowl, Gaga openly shared their connection with a heartfelt Instagram post, encapsulating their joyful time in Miami, "We had so much fun in Miami," she penned, confirming their blossoming relationship to her fans. Lady Gaga was previously dating actor Taylor Kinney.

