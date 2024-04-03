General Hospital's David Lautman's hilarious proposal to Megan Li Wang went viral on TikTok – see why

Leave it to an actor (in this case David Lautman) to come up with one of the most creative proposals ever.

The General Hospital actor, 35, has gone viral on TikTok after his now-fiancée Megan Li Wang shared a video of his epic proposal, which was a nod to how they originally met, filming a Lenovo commercial for their ThinkPad.

Megan, also an actress, in fact unknowingly filmed her own proposal; David recreated their 2022 Lenovo commercial but edited it to add a moment for a proposal in the end, and she only began recording it to document the fact that it was being re-aired without them still receiving residuals for it.

"Why are they still airing this?" she's heard saying at the beginning of the video, which now has close to four million likes and over 20 million views, before adding: "I have to record this, because why are they still airing this?"

The commercial eventually takes an off-script turn, with a voiceover saying: "Anything else you want to say, David?" leaving Megan exclaiming: "What the [expletive]?"

"Hurry up man, commercials are expensive!" the voiceover continues, adding: "This is about you David, anything you want to say?" and goes on to encourage a "confused" David to address Megan.

David (on the TV) then says: "I mean, we kind of just met two days ago at the wardrobe fitting, but maybe future me has something he wants to say," before a ring box appears on commercial David's hand, who "throws it" to real life David "on the other side of the TV."

After admitting it "was so hard" to get Megan to watch the edited TV show with the fake commercial – and his TV self hilariously looks on – he eventually comes down to one knee, and in between laughter from both, proposes.

© Instagram David and Megan are both actors

"We met on this commercial, so I thought it would only make sense if we had an extended version that helped me [propose]," he explained.

Later sharing more details of the engagement on his Instagram, David shared a photo of Megan's stunning diamond ring, and wrote: "She said, 'Yes.' Well, technically, she said, '...I don't know who you are, yeah, sure!' But we'll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal. (Full video on her TikTok.)"

"Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together!"

"Thanks for the TikTok plug," she then jokingly replied in the comments section, as comments from fans and friends alike came in congratulating the happy couple.

