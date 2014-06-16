Kelly Brook opens up about her dream wedding and 'gorgeous' dress

Kelly Brook and her fiancé David McIntosh have spoken for the first time about their whirlwind romance in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.



And the model also shares details of the romantic proposal – as well as revealing what sort of wedding ceremony they both want. "I think it took both of us by surprise, to be honest, how quickly things have progressed," Kelly told HELLO! magazine.

Kelly Brook and David McIntosh





"But I've never met a guy like David before and although it seems soon to be planning our wedding, there's nothing to wait for in my mind because at the moment everything's fantastic and there's no reason why it can't continue to be like that," she said.



The fashion entrepreneur also told the magazine that she has already picked out her wedding dress designer: her good friend Suzie Turner. "I never thought I was going to be that girl who wants the huge dress with a ten-foot train, but now I want the biggest, most gorgeous dress ever," she admitted.



"So Suzie and I have a photo stream going, so any dresses that catch my eye, I just send them over to her. It's going to be really personal. I want everything to have a real personal touch."

David added that he knew almost immediately that Kelly was the one for him.



"Within days I was thinking, 'This is someone I could marry,' which was crazy because I had never, ever wanted to get married before," he said. "I had the view that it was outdated and unnecessary. But meeting Kelly changed that."



And the bride-to-be said she didn't expect the proposal, which took place inside David's Manchester home. "I saw this beautiful diamond ring and I think my first reaction was, 'Are you sure?'"she said.



"He assured me he was, so I said, 'Of course I will.' He slipped the ring on my finger and we kissed and it was just the most humbling, beautiful moment of my life. It was so genuine."



To read more about the proposal and see further shots of Kelly and David during their stay at the Jamaica Inn (www.jamaicainn.com), buy HELLO! magazine, out now.