Amy Williams engaged to boyfriend Craig Ham after a 12-week romance

Olympic gold medal winner Amy Williams has exclusively revealed her engagement to boyfriend Craig Ham after a 12-week romance.



The skeleton bob champion - who is somewhat used to living life in the fast lane - met soldier Craig on dating app Tinder. And she told HELLO! that she has despaired of meeting any new men in her hometown of Bath before fate put her and Craig together.

"Dating at our age is so hard, especially when lots of your friends are married with children. For me, Bath is such a small city, everyone knows everyone. So you don't meet new people," she said. "I had reached the conclusion that I was just going to be happy on my own."



But Amy says both she and Craig knew almost immediately after meeting that something special was happening. "I swear, we felt we had known each other forever. I really believe in soulmates, and instantly, it was like… I know this guy. It's as if he has always been there.





"I don't know if it was love at first sight, because I'm thinking, 'Okay, don't fall head over heels.' But it didn't even need to be like that. Because it was like… oh wow, this is the guy I have always been looking for and hoping and planning to meet."



Craig adds: "At first I didn't know what to expect because of Amy's job and being in the spotlight. But I soon realised she is really down to earth and has a heart of gold. And we really clicked."



Within two weeks, they were discussing their future. Amy explains: "I'm not someone who makes such quick decisions when it comes to relationships. But I go by my gut instinct. I have lived my life from this feeling, whether it is competing, or jobs. I have always been able to suss people out."



