Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's true dynamic revealed as co-star declares them 'absurd'

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz as one of Hollywood's sexiest couples? That sounds about right, at least to the former's co-star Scarlett Johansson.

The actress, 39, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of Fly Me to the Moon on July 8 and was asked about her co-star's dynamic with his fiancée.

While noting that she was just talking about how good looking they are, she sarcastically remarked: "They're just a terribly unattractive couple," before adding: "I was like, 'This is the hottest couple I've ever seen.' It's absurd."

She also gushed about the couple also being incredibly kind and personable. "It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him."

"He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around."

She was just as full of praise for Zoë, adding: "She's also a wonderful, real person and beautiful inside and out." Channing and Zoë first met on the set of her directorial debut Blink Twice, which comes out this August and stars Channing, Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, and Haley Joey Osment, among others.

© Getty Images Scarlett deemed Channing and Zoë to be the "hottest couple"

The couple often keep their relationship out of the spotlight, rarely making appearances together with their last outing being at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Even after they quietly got engaged in October 2023, they've kept their romance under wraps.

Fortunately, proud dad Lenny hasn't shied away from sharing several sweet details about their upcoming nuptials, telling InStyle last month that the thought of walking his daughter down the aisle sparked "just happiness, you know?"

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2021 and got engaged in late 2023

"Happiness knowing that she's confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone — they're equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness." Lenny welcomed his daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, to whom he was married from 1987-1993.

He had nothing but praise for his daughter and how the Batman star had found her footing with life and love. "She has enhanced my life and opened my life and brought me to places I never thought I would be."

© Getty Images Lenny is full of nothing but praise for his daughter and her new love

"The thing that I'm most proud about with Zoë is what an outstanding and beautiful individual she is," Lenny gushed. "I mean, she inspires me. She's her own person. It can be difficult growing up when you have parents that are known for something…"

Channing, 44, was previously married to The Rookie star Jenna Dewan from 2009-2019, welcoming daughter Everly in 2013. Zoë, 35, was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019-2021.

© Columbia Pictures The actor will star in "Fly Me to the Moon," releasing in theaters on July 12

Lenny, 60, subtly confirmed the news of their engagement in an interview with ET back in January, gushing over their relationship and expressing just how happy he was. "Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it — I've done well. Blessed."