Eva Longoria's ex-husband Tony Parker marries French journalist

Eva Longoria’s ex-husband Tony Parker has married his girlfriend of three years.



The 32-year-old sportsman tied the knot in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday with French journalist Axelle Francine – with whom he has a four-month-old son named Josh.

Tony’s nuptials took place in the city his Spurs basketball team is based and guests at the ceremony included close friends and family, including relatives of the bride who flew in from France.

Tony Parker and Axelle Francine got married on Saturday





Before the newlyweds said "I do" they opted for a pre-wedding reception at the Cowboy Dancehall, and an employee dished some details on the party. "It was just a little gathering," the staff member told People magazine. "He wanted to show them a Texas country good time."



This weekend Tony had more to celebrate as the news broke he has signed a three-year contract extension – worth an estimated $43.3million – with his squad "I'm very happy and I want to play for the Spurs my whole career and be a Spur for life," he told the San Antonio Express-News.



Tony was previously married to former Desperate Housewives star Eva from 2007 to 2011. In November 2011 she filed divorce papers citing "irreconcilable differences". While her former spouse was busy getting hitched, Eva has been allowing fans a sneak peek into her Italian holiday.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker finalised their divorce in 2011





The actress has been posting all about the food she has been enjoying during her break in Napoli, showing off snaps of Naples, Capri and Pompeii.

The 39-year-old has dated Ernesto Arguello and Eduardo Cruz – the brother of screen star Penelope Cruz – since parting ways with Tony.



She was then linked to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston who she is thought to be on vacation with. Her new beau is president of Televisa, Latin America's largest media company.