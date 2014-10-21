Matthew Morrison shares wedding photo and introduces 'Mrs Renee Marie Morrison'
The picture shows husband and wife celebrating shortly after exchanging vows in a beautiful beachside ceremony in Maui.
#mauilove #MauLoa pic.twitter.com/J8pqrgqbqv
— Matthew Morrison (@Matt_Morrison) October 20, 2014
"Conquered Hurricane Ana and got married," the Glee star wrote in an accompanying tweet. "Most amazing week EVER. It's my pleasure to introduce, my wife, Mrs Renee Marie Morrison!!"
The happy couple, who have been dating since 2011, were married on a private Kihei estate in front of just 50 guests on Saturday.
Renee, 31, chose a one-of-a-kind Gustavo Cadile wedding gown with shoes designed by Emmy London. Matthew, 35, wore a custom Brooks Brothers tuxedo.
Pianist Chad Widden and singer Kiley Dean performed the song Feels Like Home as the bride made her way down the aisle.
In the celebrations that followed, Renee performed a special hula dance for her new husband, who then joined her on stage for a second dance. The newlyweds ended their performance with a duet of Starry Eyed/Video Games.
"Matt's friends absolutely adore Renee," an insider previously told US magazine. "They have never seen Matt happier than when he is with her.
"She is super supportive of his career and also works hard on her own. She is such a great girl and they are awesome together."
