Mark Wright talks wedding plans with Michelle Keegan: 'It's her day'

Mark Wright has opened up about the blissful connection he has with his fiancée Michelle Keegan. The former TOWIE star, who has been in a relationship with his actress love for two years, was speaking in a candid interview on ITV's Lorraine.



"She's a lovely girl, she's not just my fiancée, she's truly my best friend," said Mark. "We have so much fun and she's an absolute gem."



The 27-year-old also spoke about his upcoming wedding, and admitted that his glamorous wife-to-be was taking the helm in planning.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright got engaged in September 2013



"I think being a guy, with a wedding you can't really win because if you get involved you're told your ideas are wrong, and if you don't get involved you're told you don't care," said Mark.



"So you have to get involved basically and just accept that your ideas are not right and just help out when you can.



"But Michelle knows what she wants and it's her day. It's gonna be a good day whatever."

Mark Wright called his fiancée Michelle Keegan 'an absolute gem'



When quizzed about his future plans of starting a family, with Lorraine insisting that the good-looking pair had to have babies, Mark laughed, saying: "People do say that but I don't want to jinx it. I'm hoping we have nice children but as long as they're healthy, that's all that matters."



The small-screen stars recently travelled back to Dubai – the place where they first set eyes on each other back in 2012 – to ring in the New Year.



Proving just how much fun he and Michelle have, Mark shared a sweet Instagram snap of his beautiful fiancée kissing him on the cheek.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan first met in Dubai two years ago



"Here we go again!! It's been said before, "couple that raves together stays together" husband and wife within a year but still so young at heart!! #lovehertobits #shehasthelot #dubai," he captioned it.



HELLO! Online blogger Michelle likewise posted a selfie of the pair, which was taken on New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year everyone... 2015, we're ready!!!"



The couple, who also got engaged in Dubai after nine months together, will make their union official later this year.