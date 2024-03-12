Michelle Keegan's mother-in-law is dripping in pearls in resurfaced wedding photo with Mark Wright

Mark Wright, 37, paid tribute to his mother Carol on Mother's Day, sifting through his photo archives to share an unearthed wedding snap with the glamorous TOWIE star.

The family, alongside Mark's wife Michelle Keegan, had flown to Majorca to celebrate Jess Wright's big day with William Lee-Kemp. "Happy Mother’s Day to the best there is @carolwright1 love ya girl," penned Mark, who acted as master of ceremonies.

Looking dapper as usual, the snap showed him in a white shirt and bow tie, holding his suit jacket as he posed alongside Carol outside the Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat, where the wedding reception took place.

Against the backdrop of tall windows with red shutters and white flowers, mother-of-the-bride Carol was quite literally dripping in pearls in a champagne-coloured mermaid dress from Chigwell boutique, Debra. The sheer sleeves and rounded neckline were heavily embellished, while the iridescent pearls petered out around the waist, showcasing the elegant lace hidden underneath.

© Tim P. Whitby Michelle Keegan acted as a bridesmaid while Mark was master of ceremonies for his sister Jess' wedding

Pearl drop earrings and a cream fascinator secured in her blonde updo brought the look together and perfectly tied in with Jess' black, white and gold Hollywood glamour theme.

Although she wasn't pictured, Michelle also looked stunning for the nuptials, acting as one of Jess' 12 bridesmaids alongside her younger sister Natalya and her other two sisters-in-law, Hollie Kane Wright and Holly Lee-Kemp.

They all wore off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery. "I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess said. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

Jess and Will tied the knot in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September 2021, six years after Mark and Michelle gathered friends and family at Bury St. Edmunds for their England nuptials on 24 May 2015.

Carol similarly chose a chic yet neutral mother-of-the-groom dress for the occasion, with pictures showing her arriving at the church in a blush lace-covered gown with long sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette leading to a mermaid skirt.

HELLO!'s commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell who attended Mark and Michelle's wedding recalled: "One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him. He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this.'"

