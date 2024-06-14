Michelle Keegan looks sensational in £1.2k bridal white gown with unique detail

Michelle Keegan's penchant for neutrals continued at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden on Thursday, which launched the new Lip Idôle lip balm product.

The Fool Me Once actress, 37, posed up a storm in a bridal white midi dress from 16Arlington, with the fitted cut showcasing her toned figure. The poplin frock, which retails for £1.2k, features a scoop neckline, thick straps and what the brand describes as "elevated hips" which add a padded look to emphasise the silhouette.

© Darren Gerrish Michelle looked radiant in white at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden

Michelle completed her look with £785 Saint Laurent slingback heels in a coordinating cream and black hue and delicate gold jewellery. The monochromatic look was offset by her bold midnight blue manicure.

"Summer whites in Winter weather @lancomeofficial #makeup #ad," Michelle captioned an Instagram post, which was flooded with comments from fans comparing her elegant look to Taylor Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Michelle's wedding dress conundrum

© Mark Cuthbert Michelle Keegan changed her wedding dress at the last minute when she married Mark Wright in 2015

Michelle chose a more elaborate design for her wedding with Mark Wright in May 2015. She exchanged vows at Bury St. Edmunds in a Galia Lahav gown featuring French lace, Swarovski crystals, a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back.

But the glamorous creation was a last-minute decision, she admitted to HELLO!.

"I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," said Michelle. "It wasn't the dress for me.

"I was struggling what to wear, what designer to go with, I was Googling and Instagramming all day and came across Galia, an Israeli designer not based in London," she added. "But then I saw that they were doing a trunk show at London on a weekend at Browns. They had clients booked all day but I managed to go in very early."

She wore her hair in a bouffant 60s-style half updo topped with a "really long, dramatic veil" from Peter Langner.

Michelle's fashion secrets

The former Coronation Street star has undergone a style transformation over the years, from modelling bodycon dresses to classic silhouettes and athleisure.

Michelle, who collaborates with Very, told Women's Health: "I always wear and buy things that I know I'd wear again, whether it's next year or the year after. I don't really follow trends."

© Getty The former Coronation Street star said jeans are a staple in her wardrobe

When asked to prioritise five staples in her wardrobe, she further proved her laid-back, effortless approach to fashion. "A good pair of jeans that you can wear day to night and with trainers or heels. Once I get a good pair of jeans, I'll probably have them for years, I can't throw them away.

"A really nice tracksuit that you can throw on in the day. And of course a pair of gym leggings," she said.

© Instagram The actress admitted she loves athleisure

While she loves a staple coat, Michelle admitted that the furry orange jacket she wore in her first years on the soap was one of her fashion regrets in retrospect. "I have no idea why, but I genuinely really loved it. I look back on those pictures and I think 'God, that was hideous,'" she said.

