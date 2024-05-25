Michelle Keegan is a breathtaking mermaid bride for wedding anniversary with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has been away in Australia filming Ten Pound Poms for the BBC but behind-the-scenes she has marked a special personal milestone.

The Fool Me Once actress, 36, celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with her ex-TOWIE star husband Mark Wright on Friday.

The Heart Radio host posted a gorgeous photo from his wedding day with Michelle to mark the day which was captioned: "Best 9 years of my life. Happy anniversary babe."

Michelle looked radiant in a bespoke white mermaid gown designed by Galia Lahav at Browns Bride which featured a Queen Anne neckline, lacy capped sleeves, and a fitted bodice.

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

The tulle mermaid skirt of her gown had an ethereal quality and the former Coronation Street actress upped the ante on the glamour front with a beehive half updo with long tumbling waves. Meanwhile, her new husband looked dapper in black tie.

The couple's famous pals flooded the comments with well wishes for Mark and Michelle on their special day. Happy Anniversary loves," penned fellow Corrie alum Catherine Tyldesley, while popstar and new dad Olly Murs quipped: "Still annoyed I never got the invite," with a winking face emoji.

Mark and Michelle's life together

The stars enjoy doing life together. Mark marked Valentine's Day in February with the sweetest snap from a private meal he enjoyed with his brunette bombshell bride.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle have been married for 9 years

"My Valentine, my love, thank you for being you," Mark captioned the post which saw Michelle in a slinky black shirt and rocking a killer high ponytail.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark enjoyed some quiet time together in January

Life in Australia

The couple also jetted off to France in January for a picture-perfect skiing holiday with Mark's family. The Brassic actress looked so stylish in fitted skiwear featuring a chic puffer coat in a black and white houndstooth print.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark looked smitten as they paused for a photo

Mark and Michelle have swapped the snow for the sun in recent weeks as the Our Girl star continues to work down under. They were seen visiting a winery in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales on one of Michelle's down days.

© Instagram Michelle posed in front of Totti's restaurant in Australia

The actress has kept fans entertained with her off-duty style during her time in Aus. Michelle looked effortlessly cool in a pair of highrise denim shorts and a pistachio green crochet top as she enjoyed the April bank holiday from Bondi Beach.

© Instagram Michelle nailed effortless beach chic

We were also blown away by her catsuit moment where she rocked a slinky blue zebra print look with an oversized bow detail on one shoulder.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan looking incredible in catsuit of dreams

The sunny climes are a far cry from their Essex home. The gorgeous £3.5 million mansion has a stunning pool and a chic minimalist interior.