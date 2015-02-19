Lady Gaga's epic engagement ring: more details

Lady Gaga delighted fans with news of her engagement to boyfriend Taylor Kinney and a glimpse of her stunning ten-carat, heart-shaped diamond engagement ring on Monday, and now the pop star has treated fans to an even more detailed look at her huge sparkler.



Gaga, 28, shared an up-close photograph of her new ring – which was presented to her when her handsome beau popped the question on Valentine's Day – revealing the hidden detail on the band.

Lady Gaga has revealed hidden detail of her engagement ring

As well as a breathtaking heart-shaped diamond, the dazzling rock features the letters "T" and "S" separated by a heart symbol put onto the band's base to represent "Taylor loves Stefani" – the star's real name.



Posting the picture on Instagram for all of her 5.6 million fans to see, Lady Gaga explained the background to the personal and touching detail of her ring.



She said: "My favorite part of my engagement ring, Taylor and Lorraine designed 'T [hearts] S' in white diamonds on the band. He always called me by my birth name. Since our very first date. I'm such a happy bride-to-be! I can't stop smiling!"

The pop star got engaged on Valentine's Day

The Born This Way singer's husband-to-be teamed up with jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz to create the ring of her dreams, which is valued at no less than £500,000.



In the final romantic gesture, Taylor got down on one knee to propose to his love on Valentine’s Day, after which the love-up pair celebrated with a special dinner at the singer's family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, in New York.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney met in 2011

Her Instagram photo, captioned "He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!", gained over 482,000 likes.



The couple first met on the set of Gaga's music video You & I in 2011, but they did not start dating until several months later.