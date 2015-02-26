Exclusive: Riley Keough's 'beautiful, amazing' wedding pictures

Elvis Presley’s eldest grandchild, Riley Keough, wed her longtime love, Ben Smith-Petersen, two weeks ago – and now HELLO! Online has the spectacular wedding pictures. With a candlelit ceremony in Napa Valley, the actress said of her nuptials to her Australian stuntman beau that it was “the most beautiful, amazing, fun day and night."

Riley, 25, looked like the ultimate bohemian in her white lace couture gown by Delphine Manivet, which was full-length and fitted, with vintage-style buttons and an open back. Her long flowing hair was casually styled, and with barely there make-up. It’s easy to see why Ben was "blown away" when he first saw his bride.

“We decided to see each other just before the ceremony so we could have a private moment,” Ben revealed.

“Then, when I saw her walk in – for some reason that was the hardest time for me not to cry.”

Riley added: “I wanted the dress to be simple and long sleeved and made of lace. Delphine made exactly what I wanted. I’m not very flashy, I wanted it to be simple.”

The pair’s guest list was a who’s who of Hollywood’s current It girls, including Kristen Stewart, who read a poem during the service, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, and models Cara Delevingne and Abbey Lee Kershaw. Other famous attendees included John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston and philanthropist Linda Ramone.

The ceremony was officiated by music industry veteran Jerry Schilling, and in keeping with the couple’s laidback style, dinner served by the lake, before the wedding band, which included Riley’s father and brother, began performing and “ everyone just danced for hours”.