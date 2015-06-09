Disney star Aly Michalka weds in a princess gown

Every bride wants to feel like a princess on their wedding day, but former Disney star Aly Michalka looked like one as she married her film producer fiancé Stephen Ringer in a romantic ceremony in Italy. She matched the embellished gown with a dainty headband and completed her outfit with a cascading veil, looking like she stepped out of a storybook.

The couple, who got engaged almost a year ago, flew to the charming village of Portofino to hold their celebrations at the Belmond Hotel Splendido.